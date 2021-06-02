Gary King reacts to Below Deck Sailing Yacht behavior, apologizes to Alli Dore

Gary is owning up to his disgusting actions on Below Deck Sailing Yacht Pic credit: Bravo

Gary King has reacted to his Below Deck Sailing Yacht behavior causing him to apologize to Alli Dore.

The past came back to haunt Gary for more reasons than one. Gary’s one-night stand with Sydney Zaruba caused Alli to put their burgeoning romance on hold.

In reaction to Alli pumping the brakes, Gary got upset and started flirting with Sydney at dinner. Sydney was more than happy to be on the receiving end of Gary’s flirtatious ways but Alli was furious at his behavior.

Fans have been less than thrilled with Gary’s actions all of Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 2. After watching the recent episode, Gary has revealed he’s not happy with his behavior either.

What did Gary say about his Below Deck Sailing Yacht behavior?

Following the episode of the Bravo show, Gary used Instagram to respond to his actions.

“Tonight’s episode of #belowdecksailing is not one of my proudest moments. I must admit that what I was doing was wrong, and I realized it,” Gary shared in his message. “No women should ever be treated like that, I’m glad we’ve worked through it.”

The first mate then addressed Alli directly to talk about his actions.

“I’d like to apologize to @allidoreporfavor for my actions. All I can say is that we learn from our mistakes, and I have first hand, I know that it might not mean much, but it wasn’t my intentions. I also hope I have not embarrassed my mother,” Gary stated.

Yes, Gary should have listened to Colin Macrae when the chief engineer said that if Gary likes Alli, he shouldn’t f**k Sydney.

Does that mean Gary and Sydney have sex again?

Only two episodes of Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 2 are left, so fans will soon find out. The love triangle drama is all going to come to an explosive head.

Colin was one of the first to comment on Gary’s post letting his pal know he was proud of him.

Gary and Alli had real feelings for each other

Alli admitted on her Pita Party Instagram video chat with Daisy Kelliher and Dani Soares that real feelings were involved in her boatmance with Gary. They had a genuine connection, which they both felt would last long after the cameras stopped rolling.

Despite his frat boy ways, Gary has said before that he did really like Alli and that Sydney was nothing more than a physical fling. Unfortunately for Gary, thinking with his little brain and not his big one, as Colin put it, cost him, Alli.

Gary King has apologized to Alli Dore for flirting with Sydney Zaruba out of spite on Below Deck Sailing Yacht. Fans can certainly expect Andy Cohen to get all the dirt on this juicy love triangle at the Season 2 reunion show.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.