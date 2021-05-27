Below Deck Sailing Yacht: Alli Dore opens up about Gary King ‘break up’, shares what fans missed on Bravo show

Alli opened up about her breakup with Gary King and shared some details that fans missed Pic credit: Bravo

Below Deck Sailing Yacht’s Alli Dore is opening up about her breakup with Gary King, including what fans missed on the hit Bravo show.

After learning that Gary had sex with Sydney Zaruba, Alli decided to end their situation while the three were still working on Parsifal III. There was less than a week left in the charter season. So, Alli opted to tell Gary they should hold off out of respect for Sydney.

The decision did not sit well with Gary, who fans will see flirting with Sydney once again in the upcoming episode.

Alli opens up about Gary break up

As fans know, Alli, Dani Soares, and Daisy Kelliher host a weekly Instagram chat called Pita Party to discuss the recent episode.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 1 alum Paget Berry joined the ladies this week. Paget dished about life after Ciara Duggan, his thoughts on Season 2, and if he would ever return to the Bravo show.

Soon the conversation turned to the episode and Alli’s talk with Gary.

“It was the breakup, and I reference it was a breakup, but we weren’t actually together ever,” Alli shared. “That’s what production kept referencing at us, so it rolls off the tongue now. When we ended our situation, we really liked each other. That was not something that was not easy for me. If felt sick doing it.”

The third stew revealed she spoke to Daisy regarding the situation a lot. Alli didn’t want to hurt either Gary or Sydney, and she felt sick about the entire situation.

Alli was surprised by Gary’s reaction

Although Alli knew ending the situation with Gary was the right thing to do, she was surprised at his reaction.

“I didn’t expect him to get as upset as he did,” she stated. “The conversation between him and I was cut a little bit short. There was a little bit more to it, and he did get quite upset. And that was the hardest thing in the world, having to wake up the next day and work together. We’re not working together in the same department, but I am seeing him every time he walked past me. I was like ‘this sucks, this is awkward.’ It was not fun.”

Daisy commented that Gary ignoring Alli was unprofessional. Alli admitted that watching the show reminded her of Gary’s immaturity in handling a situation he created.

The Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 2 reunion will have more insight into the fallout from the break up of Alli Dore and Gary King. Until then, fans can enjoy the final few episodes of the dramatic season to see how the Gary, Sydney, and Alli love triangle ends.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.