Paget Berry talks life after Ciara Duggan split and possible return to Below Deck Sailing Yacht

Paget Berry appeared on Daisy Kelliher, Dani Soares, and Alli Dore's 'Pita Party' to dish Below Deck Sailing Yacht.

Paget Berry is talking life after splitting from fiancee Ciara Duggan and a possible return to Below Deck Sailing Yacht.

The first mate has kept a pretty low profile since appearing on Season 1 of the hit Bravo show, alongside his then-girlfriend Ciara. Although they got engaged last summer, both Paget and Ciara confirmed they had gone their separate ways in April.

They even managed to keep their break-up quiet for months. It was through comments on their social media posts that fans learned Ciara and Paget were over. The former couple never made an official announcement and didn’t offer any details.

Paget talks life after Ciara Duggan split

The Bravo personality joined Daisy Kelliher, Dani Soares, and Alli Dore for their weekly Instagram chat Pita Party to discuss Below Deck Sailing Yacht.

Paget was thrilled to be there with the three ladies. Fans learned that Daisy and Paget recently worked together on a yacht.

The three ladies couldn’t help but want to know what Paget was doing since becoming a single man.

“I am currently in Newport, Rhode Island on the East Coast, and yeah, we’re pretty much based here for the summer,” he shared. “I don’t really know what else I am really doing with my life. I’m just going to work and see where it goes.”

Paget joked that he’s all business Monday through Friday but does do bad things on the weekends. Dani, Alli, and Daisy all knew exactly what he was talking about. After all, it’s the yachtie way of life.

The Below Deck Sailing Yacht alum also shared that he and Ciara are still in each other’s lives despite the break up. Paget dished they speak regularly.

Would Paget return to Below Deck Sailing Yacht?

Alli point-blank asked Paget if he would be open to a return to Below Deck Sailing Yacht, assuming the Bravo show will go on after Season 2 is over.

“Yes! If they wanted me back, I would be very open to it,” he expressed.

The three ladies also asked who would be on Paget’s dream Below Deck crew. They gave him the option of anyone from all three installments.

“Captain Glenn is obviously a mainstay. Even if he wasn’t, he would make the list,” Paget shared.

Daisy would be his chief stew. Dani as a second stew. In terms of a deck team, Paget went for Colin Macy-O’Toole and João Franco from Below Deck Mediterranean. Paget is friends with João and thinks Colin would be a fun guy to be around. The chief engineer spot went to Colin Macrae.

Adam Glick and Natasha De Bourg are two chefs that Paget never wants to work with, while Ben Robinson is his dream chef.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 9/8 on Bravo.