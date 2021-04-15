Below Deck Sailing Yacht: Ciara Duggan spills the tea on Paget Berry break up

Ciara and Paget remain good friends despite ending their romantic relationship. Pic credit: Bravo

Below Deck Sailing Yacht alum Ciara Duggan has spilled the tea on her breakup with Paget Berry.

Paget and Ciara shocked fans this week when they quietly revealed they split. They each responded to separate questions in Instagram posts from fans asking about their relationship status.

The breakup news quickly went viral, with people showing love, support, and some online hate. They asked fans to be kind amid this private time in their lives.

It turns out Paget and Ciara are still friends. Neither will put up with someone hating on the other.

Now, Ciara has revealed what went wrong in the romance, and her answer is so relatable.

Ciara spills the tea on Paget break up

Putting all her cards on the table, Ciara has opened up honestly about what led her to end her engagement and four-year relationship with Paget.

“There were a lot of reasons that it kind of broke down. Being in France, we weren’t quarantining, we weren’t stuck together or anything like that. We were there just kind of living life, but you know I was taking temporary jobs, and I just kind of realized throughout taking those jobs that I was happier on my own for a lot of reasons,” Ciara shared in an interview with Us Weekly.

The Below Deck Sailing Yacht beauty confirmed she called it quits with Paget in December. Ciara reiterated that she loves him but wasn’t in love with him anymore. Plus, marriage was never part of her life plan.

“I never really wanted to get married, if I’m being honest,” she expressed.

Yes, Ciara and Paget really mean it when they say they are on good terms. They wish each other nothing but the best. However, she also made it clear that she needs to move on, and so does Paget. Ciara hopes Paget finds someone who is better suited for him.

Following the breakup news, fans quickly pointed out Paget’s continuous flirting with Georgia Grobler during Season 1 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht. Ciara declined to respond when Us Weekly asked if cheating played a part in her decision. Staying quiet has only added fuel to the cheating fire.

Ciara shares who she first told about the breakup

Anyone who follows Ciara on Instagram knows she has become close friends with Below Deck Mediterranean Season 5 stew Jessica More. The two worked together at the end of last year. They are both currently working in Florida too, but not on the same yacht.

Jess was the first person Ciara told about her break up with Paget. Ciara called Jess her best friend and number one throughout the challenging time.

Captain Glenn Shephard has been another confidante for Ciara. Shortly after the split, she called him looking for some fatherly advice, which he was happy to give.

Ciara Duggan has no regrets regarding her split from Paget Berry. It was the right move for her, and she intends to move forward with her life.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.