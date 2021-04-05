Below Deck Med: Hannah Ferrier and Captain Sandy Yawn shade each other amid reignited feud

Captain Sandy and Hannah are trading barbs once again. Pic credit: Bravo

Hannah Ferrier and Captain Sandy Yawn are throwing shade at each other amid their reignited feud that started on Below Deck Mediterranean.

Fans of the hit Bravo show watched Captain Sandy and Hannah butt heads for three-and-a-half seasons. Captain Sandy fired Hannah midway through Season 5 in one of the most dramatic episodes of the series.

The tension between the two women hasn’t eased since the Below Deck Med Season 5 reunion. They are back at it in a new war of words that once again has Bravo fans taking sides.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Hannah Ferrier says Captain Sandy Yawn wanted her out from day one

The former chief stew stopped by Side Piece with Melissa Pfeister’s podcast to dish life as a mom and all things Below Deck Mediterranean. Hannah even shed light on her feud with Below Deck alum Kate Chastain.

One topic that also piqued Melissa’s interest was Hannah’s firing and her relationship with Captain Sandy.

“I feel like Sandy and I never saw eye to eye. But she pointed out she doesn’t choose the crew or who comes back. She wanted me out from day one,” Hannah expressed.

The Australian also felt a sense of competitiveness from the captain while filming the Bravo show.

“There was some weird competitive thing she had going on with me,” Hannah explained. “Which was kind of silly because it’s not two positions that should be competing. But I don’t think we were competing like on our work positions. I think she was competitive with me on the TV side of things.”

Captain Sandy Yawn calls Hannah Ferrier a waitress

The captain used Showbiz Cheatsheet to defend herself against Hannah’s claims. Captain Sandy reiterated she was following maritime law when firing Hannah. It was nothing personal but rather her duty as a captain.

Plus, Captain Sandy stands by her claims she couldn’t trust Hannah, which was another reason she left her go. As for the competition Hannah alluded to, the captain spoke out on that topic too.

“There’s no competition with Hannah. I’m a captain, and she waits tables. There’s no equal there professionally,” Captain Sandy stated.

After all the time that has passed, the captain finds it sad Hannah keeps rehashing the past. Captain Sandy isn’t hanging on to what happened on a reality TV show, especially considering the struggle of the last year with the coronavirus pandemic.

“It’s sad. She’s starting a family like I don’t get it. So sad for her. I don’t hate her. I don’t hate Hannah and never have. I wish her well,” the captain shared.

Captain Sandy Yawn and Hannah Ferrier are still finding ways to diss each other with no signs of a ceasefire coming anytime soon. When Below Deck Med Season 6 hits airwaves, fans can expect their feud to heat up again.

Below Deck Mediterranean is currently on hiatus on Bravo.