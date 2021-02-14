Below Deck Mediterranean Season 6: When will Bravo show return in 2021?

Below Deck Med fans are anxiously waiting for the next season. Pic credit: Bravo

Below Deck Season 8 ends its run next week. As the flagship show winds down, fans are starting to wonder about Below Deck Mediterranean Season 6 and when it will return in 2021.

Although Below Deck Med hasn’t officially been renewed for another season, it’s all but guaranteed to return. Bravo has a mega-hit franchise in Below Deck. There are now four shows, including Below Deck Galley Talk.

The network has designated Monday nights to the yachting franchise all year long, which has proven to be ratings gold. Below Deck even bumped The Real Housewives of Atlanta out as the top-rated show on the network.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Let’s take a look at when Below Deck Season 6 should hit the airwaves.

When will Below Deck Mediterranean return in 2021?

Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 2 premieres on March 1, taking over for Below Deck. It’s no surprise the third installment in the franchise is up next.

In 2020, Below Deck Sailing Yacht’s inaugural season followed Below Deck. The newest installment had 17 episodes in the season, ending on May 25, 2020. A virtual reunion show aired on June 1, right before the Below Deck Med Season 5 premiere.

Based on the timeline Bravo has shown over the past year, Below Deck Mediterranean Season 6 will air following Below Deck Sailing Yacht in summer 2021. It will likely be at the beginning of June.

Read More Are Below Deck Med producers scrambling to justify Hannah Ferrier and chef Kiko firings? Fans think so

Here’s what we know about Below Deck Med Season 6 so far

Former Below Deck chief stew Adrienne Gang shared a tweet last September revealing Below Deck Med was filming in Croatia. Adrienne also spilled that Captain Sandy Yawn and Malia White were back.

Bc of the charter guests filming on BDM right now in Croatia (& then posting it on their IG stories🤦🏻‍♀️) we know that Sandy and Malia are on the next season of BDM. Bravo really missed the mark on this one. So very disappointed. 🤬

Proof on the Below Deck @reddit #BelowDeckMed pic.twitter.com/60k3MHEtcD — Adrienne Gang (@AdrienneGang) September 28, 2020

Fans were not thrilled with Malia or Captain Sandy for their mean girl behavior last season. Many viewers threatened to stop watching if they returned for Season 6. Their bad actions are part of why people keep tuning in weekly though.

Instagram fan account @bravo_after_thoughts_ shared a description of Bravo casting call looking for charter guests. The release confirmed film dates were September 2020 through October 2020. It also revealed Croatia as the location.

There will be COVID-19 safety protocols in place on the Bravo show. The crew probably won’t be allowed to venture out to bars or clubs for their usual drunken antics.

Bravo continues to keep details regarding Below Deck Med Season 6 on the down-low. There should be more information later in the spring after Below Deck Sailing Yacht is in full swing.

Meanwhile, fans have the finale of Below Deck Season 8 and the reunion show to keep them entertained over the next couple of weeks.

Below Deck airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.