Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 2 cast: Meet Captain Glenn’s newest crew members

Bravo has revealed Below Deck Sailing Yacht will return for Season 2 in a matter of weeks. The network also released a first-look trailer that features the new crop of crew members.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 2 will only have one familiar face, Captain Glenn Shephard. Yep, Bravo decided to shake things up, and fans can expect a big pay-off with these crew members.

So, let’s meet the Parsifal III crew members that are set to entertain fans on the hit Bravo show.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The interior crew

Chef Natasha De Bourg followed her culinary dreams after she escaped a bad marriage. The Trinidad native has worked all over the world in Michelin-star restaurants before embarking on the yachting industry. Natasha’s headstrong nature often causes problems with her coworkers, making for a challenging work environment.

Chief stew Daisy Kelliher has yachting in her blood. Her grandfather was an Olympic sailor in Ireland, and both her parents are in the business. Daisy’s forging her own path. She enjoys crew politics, throwing back beers, and giving people a piece of her mind, like chef Natasha.

Second stewardess Dani Soares began her career in France. She has over eight years’ experience as a stew. Dani takes her job seriously, but her downfall is letting her feelings get the best of her. It can cause problems with her coworkers too.

Third stewardess Alli Dore joins the crew as a divemaster with experience on the deck team. The Australian native hopes to gain more interior experience on the Bravo show. Alli’s big heart and unique life perspective draw people to her.

Read More Madison Stalker wonders how different Below Deck Sailing Yacht would have been without chef Adam Glick

The exterior crew

Chief engineer Colin Macrae is a long-time sailor with over eight years’ experience in the yachting world. Colin is a happy go lucky guy who is always willing to help out. Don’t mistake his kindness for weakness, or Colin’s dark side will explode.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Below Deck Sailing Yacht (@belowdecksailing)

First mate Gary King has been running deck crews for over 12 years. Gary runs his department with an iron fist but also knows how to have a good time. He loves to party, especially with the ladies. Gary’s mischievous charm and casual flirtation often get him in trouble.

Deckhand Sydney Zaruba has been around boats all her life, including her family’s 76-ft schooner named Freedom. Sydney takes pride in all of her traditional sailing knowledge, but mega sailing yachts and crew drama are new to her.

Deckhand Jean-Luc Cerza Lanaux is the youngest and least experienced member of the Parsifal III crew. At nearly 7 foot tall, Jean Luc has dubbed himself “the tallest deckhand in yachting.” Jean Luc spends the season proving his worth which will for sure cause problems.

What do you think of Captain Glenn’s new crew?

Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 2 premieres Monday, March 1 at 9/8c on Bravo.