Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 2 details: Premiere date, cast and first-look trailer

Below Deck Sailing Yacht Seaton 2 details, including premiere date, new cast members, and a first-look trailer, have finally been revealed by Bravo.

Fans have wondered if the network would bring back the third spin-off in the Below Deck franchise for another season. Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 1 got off to a slow start. It took viewers awhile to get into the show, despite Below Deck Med alum Adam Glick appearing as the chef.

However, by the end of the inaugural season, fans were invested in the show and wanted more. Bravo has given the people what they want, Season 2 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The good news for fans is that the wait’s almost over. Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 2 premieres on Monday, March 1 at 9/8c. The new season kicks off with a supersized episode too.

Who are the Season 2 crew members?

Captain Glenn Shephard returns at the Parsifal III helm, and he is the only Season 1 crewmember to return.

Yep, the Below Deck Sailing Yacht crew got an overhaul. There’s not a single familiar face besides Glenn.

The newbies include chef Natasha De Bourg, chief stew Daisy Kelliher, second stew Dani Soares and third stew Alli Dore making up the interior crew. Chief engineer Colin Macrae, first mate Gary King, deckhand Sydney Zaruba, and deckhand Jean-Luc Cerza Lanaux are the deck crew.

Read More Georgia Grobler spills the real reason she joined Below Deck Sailing Yacht

What can fans expect from Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 2?

The first-look trailer makes it pretty clear fans are in for a whole new Below Deck Sailing Yacht. This crew has no problem speaking their minds and do it often.

They are also down for a good party, which gets out of control more than once based on the footage. The drinks are flowing on the new season, giving off a completely different vibe than the current season of Below Deck.

Fans can expect a lot of drama from this new crew. Thanks to first mate Gary, a love triangle explodes on Parsifal III. Stew Alli and deckhand Sydney come to blows a few times in the trailer over Gary.

Chef Natasha and chief stew Daisy struggle to work together, creating a tense environment. These two are far from being on the same page, let alone being friends.

It’s an entirely different dynamic than fans watching Adam and former chief stew MacGillivray making out in the galley all last season.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Below Deck (@belowdeckbravo)

Every yachtie’s worst nightmare comes true on Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 2. A massive error results in Captain Glenn crashing the sailing yacht into the dock, doing some significant damage.

It certainly looks like Bravo did a 180 with Below Deck Sailing Yacht making it more like Season 7 of Below Deck or Season 5 of Below Deck Mediterranean.

One big difference will be the new safety protocols in place due to the coronavirus pandemic. The new rules will bring lots of drama that fans enjoy.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 2 premieres Monday, March 1 at 9/8c on Bravo.