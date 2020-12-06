Is Below Deck Sailing Yacht returning for Season 2?

Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 2 has been on fans’ minds with questions of when and if it is coming back.

The network has managed to hit gold with the series that follows yachting life. Fans have strong opinions about the series, good and bad but also can’t get enough of all three Bravo shows in the franchise.

Below Deck Mediterranean Season 5 wrapped up at the end of October, leading into Below Deck Season 8 kicking off on November 2. Now that the original has hit airwaves again, fans can’t help but wonder about Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 2.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Has Bravo renewed Below Deck Sailing Yacht?

The second spin-off in the franchise, with a sailing twist, followed Season 7 of Below Deck. It set sail at the beginning of 2020.

Despite having a familiar face, chef Adam Glick, the new show didn’t immediately catch on with fans. The show gained steamed amid the coronavirus pandemic when people were quarantined. By the time the Season 1 reunion took place in May, fans had become more invested in Below Deck Sailing Yacht.

A casting call for yachties with a sailing background went out this summer, sparking rumors a Season 2 was greenlight at Bravo. Plus, the website TV Deets claimed to have an insider who confirmed the sailing show was returning for another season.

Bravo has kept mum on the status of Below Deck Sailing Yacht, but that doesn’t mean the show has been canceled. The network rarely comments on the seasons of their shows.

Read More Captain Glenn Shepard gives Parker McCown an ultimatum in Below Deck Sailing Yacht preview clip

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Below Deck Sailing Yacht (@belowdecksailing)

Even with the lackluster ratings, Bravo has proven it is committed to the yachting franchise. Below Deck alum, EJ Jansen even alluded there is another spin-off in the works at the network.

Will any Season 1 crew members return?

If and when the show comes back will there be any Season 1 crew members? Let’s take a look at who might come back.

Captain Glenn Shephard will likely return to the show. Bravo doesn’t like to change up captains as much as the rest of the crew.

Adam said at the end of Season 1 that he was done with yachting and reality TV, so he is a no. Ciara Duggan and Paget Berry just moved to France. They are likely a no too.

It is also probably a no for Georgia Grobler, who just dropped her first single and will release an album this month. Parker McCown doesn’t seem like a possible return either, considering he left in the middle of his first stint.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Below Deck Sailing Yacht (@belowdecksailing)

Jenna MacGillivray and Madison Stalker are both options to return, but only if they don’t have to work with each other. Byron Hissey and Christopher Miller could be back, although they didn’t really bring much to the show.

All signs point to a Season 2 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht. If Bravo follows a similar pattern to this year, the sailing spin-off will follow Below Deck.

The one issue that could prevent that timeline from happening would be if filming was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Do you want Below Deck Sailing Yacht to return for Season 2?

Below Deck airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.