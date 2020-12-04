Below Deck Sailing Yacht’s Georgia Grobler drops new single ahead of debut album – listen here

Below Deck Sailing Yacht star Georgia Grobler has dropped a new single under the name Georgia Rose. It comes out ahead of her debut album.

The first season of the newest Below Deck spin-off featured Georgia playing the guitar frequently. Georgia’s music was one reason she decided to go on the Bravo show. She thought reality TV could help her in the music biz.

It turns out that Georgia had the right idea. Nearly one year after filming Below Deck Sailing Yacht, Georgia released the single The Same Mistakes.

The pop-rock song has become the first music she dropped from her debut album, The Same Mistakes. It comes out on Friday, December 18 – just in time for the holidays.

Georgia’s forte into the music world will feature classic rock blended with different sounds. The album will also consist of live and electric sounds.

Promoting her first album and single

Earlier this week, the South African native used social media to let fans know about her first album and single. Georgia shared a picture of the album cover and a picture listing the songs from the album.

“Well this is it, folks. After teasing you about new music for months, I can finally say that my album The Same Mistakes is set to release December 18th, with my single dropping this Friday (December 4). I hope you’re ready for some rock ‘n roll, naughty lyrics, and a lot of social media posts. Much love to @digitalforeststudio for helping me bring these songs to life x,” Georgia wrote.

She also reminded her followers that The Same Mistakes was ready for a listen on the day it dropped.

Georgia opens up about her music

Ahead of releasing her first album, Georgia opened up about playing music after appearing on Below Deck Sailing Yacht.

“I really love and miss performing, and after an absolute whirlwind of a year, I cannot wait to get back on stage and get involved in the local music scene,” Georgia shared in a statement.

Fans of the Bravo show have certainly enjoyed listening to the tune. Georgia’s post has flooded with nothing but positive responses praising her new venture.

Christmas has come early for Georgia Grobler, whose dream of recording her own album has come true. YouTube, Apple Music, and Spotify all feature Georgia’s music.

Now that Georgia has kicked off her music career, fans shouldn’t expect her back for Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 2. Bravo has kept details of the new season under wraps, but if all goes well, fans will know more after the New Year.

Below Deck: Sailing Yacht is on hiatus at Bravo.