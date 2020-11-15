Below Deck Sailing Yacht: Georgia Grobler shows off 20-pound weight loss

Below Deck Sailing Yacht alum Georgia Grobler has shown off her 20-pound weight loss to promote her new healthy lifestyle.

The South African native has opened up regarding her new fitness journey. Georgia certainly looked gorgeous while filming the Bravo yachting show. However, as Georgia has explained, the transformation is not about her physical appearance but rather her lifestyle.

Georgia opens up about her fitness journey

The brunette beauty used Instagram to show off her new physique and explain what led her to make healthier choices.

“Since I went on @belowdecksailing I’ve gotten a lot healthier. I’ve actually lost a wild 9kgs (almost 20 pounds). Not through some drastic diet or anything, just watching my portions and what I eat, working out, partying less (thanks to lockdown),” Georgia shared in a lengthy message alongside a photo of her at the gym.

She admitted she was nervous about sharing a picture and her journey on social media because Georgia didn’t want to deal with the backlash.

Georgia was fearful that people would come at her because she was quite thin. She reminded her followers the physical change is a sign of a better lifestyle.

“I’m proud of myself. This is the happiest and healthiest I’ve felt in a long time- I still eat a lot of Nandos, always order dessert, and I can’t run a 5km (yet) but I’ve still come a long way, so yeah. Here’s a gym selfie. There will be more,” she ended her post.

Praise and advice for the Below Deck Sailing Yacht star

Georgia’s post became flooded with responses that were filled with positive messages. Many fans praised her for not only looking amazing but for changing her lifestyle so she would feel better too.

Other users advised Georgia should incorporate strength training in her workout routine to tone her thin figure. Some users thanked Georgia for giving the motivation to start their own fitness journey.

Georgia is not the only Below Deck Sailing Yacht alum to share a physical transformation and fitness journey since the Bravo show ended.

Paget Berry shared his workout regimen on social media while unveiling a completely new look for the first mate. Besides hitting the gym regularly, Paget revealed moving into his first house with fiancé, Ciara Duggan, has helped him stay physically fit.

Georgia Grobler from Below Deck Sailing Yacht looks fabulous. She spent the coronavirus lockdown changing her lifestyle and squashing some of her bad habits, like partying too much.

Below Deck airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.