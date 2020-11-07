Below Deck Sailing Yacht: Ciara Duggan and Paget Berry move to France

Below Deck Sailing Yacht couple Ciara Duggan and Paget Berry have moved to France and bought their first house together.

Paget and Ciara are trading in yacht life for land life to prepare for the next chapter in their lives, a family. It is a surprise to fans to learn the couple, who have spent years working on yachts together, is putting down roots.

Buying their first home together

The happy couple purchased a home in Limousin, France, which is a rural providence in the central part of the country. Ciara was first to share the happy news with fans on Instagram, revealing the house was a project that had been in the works for months.

“When you finally get to move into the house you bought in March,” Ciara began in a message letting fans know the next move in her life.

Yes, it turns out they have been waiting for months to move into the digs. However, the current health climate forced them to adjust their plans. Paget and Ciara used the extra time to compile all the home renovations that would need to be done.

Now that they are in the house, Ciara has revealed that renovating their bedroom and bathroom is first on the list. She has been ordering lots of goodies online to help get the process moving along.

Living in the middle of nowhere

Paget and Ciara are happy to be living in the middle of nowhere in France. They are enjoying the change of seasons in their new hometown as they embark on their next venture.

“Good food, wine, and the best company is all you need for a happy life,” he shared in an Instagram post, showing off some beautiful scenery in the small town.

Fans can expect Ciara to keep them informed of land life and the renovations on their new digs. Plus, wedding planning is on their list of things to get done as well.

Paget popped the question to his lady love in July after four years of dating.

Since getting engaged, they have been quiet on wedding details, and now fans know why. Paget Betty and Ciara Duggan have been focused on getting to move into their new home in France.

The news that they have traded in the water for land likely means Ciara and Paget won’t be back for Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 2. They both worked with Captain Glenn Shephard on Parsifal III for months before all three appeared on the Bravo show’s inaugural season.

There is speculation that the yacht and captain are back for Season 2, which has yet to be officially confirmed by the network.

Below Deck airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.