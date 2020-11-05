Below Deck Season 8 premiere featured shocking and historic show twist

The Below Deck Season 8 premiere featured a shocking and historic show twist. It is just the beginning of what’s to come in a season filled with jaw-dropping moments.

After a lot of backstabbing and mean-girl antics on Below Deck Mediterranean, viewers were excited to get back to the OG show featuring the Stud of the Sea, Captain Lee Rosbach.

The Bravo show entered a whole new era without Kate Chastain, which was another reason why fans were excited about its return.

One thing viewers did not expect was a season that kicked off with a historic twist that no one — not even the crew — saw coming.

No, it was not Captain Lee landing in the hospital. Yes, that was one heck of a beginning, but it was what happened later on that got the attention of viewers.

Deckhand Avery Russell

Deckhand Avery Russell was not listed as a Season 8 cast member. Yet he showed up to work on My Seanna. Avery instantly became one of bosun Eddie Lucas’ favorite members of his deck team.

Eddie was counting on Avery to help teach newbie Shane Coopersmith about the yachting world. Plus, with James Hough focused on flirting with girls and doing little work as possible, Avery was set to be Eddie’s lead deckhand.

Then, Avery learned of a family crisis – his grandmother was dying.

Avery informed Captain Lee on the first day of the charter that he had to leave immediately. Less than a full day into the gig and the first episode of the season, a crew member is already gone.

A historic first for Below Deck

Avery leaving in the middle of the premiere episode is a first for Below Deck. Even second stew Lara Flumiani lasted a full charter and three episodes on Below Deck Mediterranean Season 5.

There have been a lot of comings and goings throughout the hit yachting show. Crew members leave for various reasons, and some get fired.

However, there has never been one who left as quickly as Avery, which explains why he was never mentioned as a crew member.

Captain Lee Rosbach previously shared there is first for him and Below Deck featured during Season 8. Avery leaving was not what the captain was talking about, so fans are in for more OMG moments.

In addition to Avery exiting and Captain Lee ending up in the hospital, the premiere also featured a charter guest helping out the struggling stews behind the bar.

Yes, the stage is set for one roller coaster of a season.

Below Deck airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.