Below Deck Sailing Yacht renewed for Season 2? Bravo currently casting yachties

Bravo is currently casting yachties – leading fans to believe that Below Deck Sailing Yacht has been renewed for Season 2.

It has been less than a month since the hit sailing show ended its premiere season and fans are already thinking about the next season. Based on recent information, it looks like Season 2 is in the works.

Why it looks like Below Deck Sailing Yacht has been renewed

TV Deets is reporting that Bravo has ordered a second season of Below Deck Sailing Yacht. The website revealed it has an insider at the network who spilled the good news.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Adding fuel to the Season 2 fire are two casting calls that have gone out recently for the show. Back in May, before the Season 1 finale, Diana Wallace Casting shared a Facebook post looking for “highly experienced yachties with a sailing background.”

Last week, the casting company shared a second post looking for yachties. This time around, the caption specified that they are looking for yachties with either motor or sailing experience.

Both of the casting calls are a clear indication that Bravo has renewed Below Deck Sailing Yacht for Season 2.

The network has not released an official renewal notice for the hit yachting show.

However, the latest installment in the Below Deck franchise gained a lot of traction during the second half of the season. Viewers became quite invested in the show, and ratings soared, which is always a good sign that a show is coming back.

Will there be a Season 1 cast member on Season 2?

Since the news is looking good for Season 2 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht, one can’t help but wonder if anyone from Season 1 will return.

There is a good chance that at least one cast member from the inaugural season will return. The franchise usually has either the same captain or chief stew and, in some cases, both.

Jenna MacGillivray was not a fan favorite, but all shows need a good villain. Fans’ dislike of her brought attention to the show, so there is a chance that she could be asked back. However, Jenna may not be up for the challenge, considering all the hate that she received during Season 1.

Captain Glenn Shephard would likely return if the show films on Parsifal III again. He has been the captain of the vessel for over a decade. Captain Glenn leaving the yacht behind doesn’t really seem to be in the cards.

One person who definitely won’t be back is chef Adam Glick. He said during the Below Deck Sailing Yacht reunion that he is done with reality television.

As for the rest of the cast, it is anyone’s guess on whether or not they will return.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht is currently on hiatus on Bravo.