Below Deck Med: Malia White shares thoughts on Adam and Jenna boatmance on Below Deck Sailing Yacht

Below Deck Med bosun Malia White has shared her thoughts on the boatmance of Adam Glick and Jenna MacGillivray on Below Deck Sailing Yacht.

Fans of both yachting shows know that Malia and Adam had their own on-screen romance during Season 2 of Below Deck Mediterranean. They were part of one of the most talked-about love triangles in the Below Deck franchise’s history.

Not only did they meet before the show and not tell producers, but Malia ditched Adam for bosun Wes Walton. Malia has moved on from all the drama. Unfortunately for her, people continue to ask what she thinks of Adam and Jenna’s relationship.

Adam is not even on Malia’s radar anymore

Malia chatted with Bravo Digital’s Megan Segura and Erik J. Mac to dish all things Below Deck Mediterranean Season 5.

However, before the hosts got to the topic at hand, Malia was asked her thoughts on Adam and Jenna’s romance on Below Deck Sailing Yacht. The bosun admitted that she didn’t watch the show all the time but managed to catch bits and pieces of it.

She also heard a lot about her exes romance because it was all over social media. Malia knows people had strong opinions on Jenna and Adam’s relationship. As for the bosun, she didn’t have too much to say about the romance.

“I dodged a bullet maybe? Or I tried to do so. No, I don’t know,” she shared. “I got so much flak for kissing a guy on, you know, and now people are like hooking up all over the boats and stuff. And it’s like, come on.”

Malia echoed that she dodged a bullet when Andy Cohen asked her about Adam on the most recent episode of Watch What Happens Live.

Malia has no ill will toward Adam

The bosun explained that there are two sides to Adam, and fans got to see more of that on Below Deck Sailing Yacht. She thought it was funny that Jenna and Adam continued to hook up in the master cabin, even noting their fight was entertaining.

Despite all the drama that went down with her and Adam, Malia knows that there is a good side to him somewhere. It clearly won’t be brought out on reality television, though.

No Malia does not keep in touch with Adam. The two went their separate ways years ago, and neither one has looked back.

Malia White didn’t watch Adam Glick’s romance with Jenna MacGillivray play out on Below Deck Sailing Yacht. She does wish Adam well, though, and hopes that he finds someone to share her life with – just like Malia has with her boyfriend, Tom.

Below Deck Mediterranean airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.