Peter Hunziker fired from Below Deck Med for racist post: Will he still be on Season 5?

Deckhand Peter Hunziker has been fired from Below Deck Med for a racist post.

Season 5 of the Bravo show has already filmed. His termination now has fans wondering what the news means for the current season, which has only had three episodes air so far.

Why was Peter fired from Below Deck Med?

Bravo and 51 Minds, the production company behind the show, released a joint statement on Wednesday confirming they were cutting ties with Peter. The reason is due to a racist post he made.

Peter’s offensive post is no longer on his Instagram feed, but it was captured on Twitter. One user called out Bravo for allowing the deckhand to remain on the show while firing other stars for racist remarks. The disturbing image and comment can be seen here.

Vanderpump Rules stars Max Boyens, Brett Brett Caprioni, Stassi Schroeder, and Kristen Doute were all terminated last week for racist remarks. The network is not messing around when it comes to racism, although calls for Jax Taylor to be fired have yet to be addressed by Bravo.

Will Peter still be on Season 5?

As for how Peter’s firing will affect Season 5, Bravo and 51 Minds shared that production is working to minimize his screen time for the remaining unaired episodes.

It will be challenging for the show to edit out Peter. He was clearly going to part of a central storyline involving how Peter treated his boss, Malia White.

The bosun was already getting annoyed with Peter calling her “sweetheart” and “sweetie.” Malia even got Captain Sandy Yawn involved at the end of last week’s episode.

Peter was already gaining a bad rep for the way he also spoke about women. At dinner, he basically said if a woman could be a chief stew, captain, and bosun, Peter knew he could do it.

The former deckhand didn’t come across as though he was being malicious. Peter seemed to think his words were a compliment.

Bravo was setting up a power struggle between Peter and Malia, but now that will be scrapped. There is a chance the deckhands will all lose screen time due to Peter being axed by Bravo.

Peter Hunziker has been fired from Below Deck Mediterranean for a racist social media post. He is the latest in what is becoming quite the list of cast members exiting the show.

Pregnant Hannah Ferrier is done with the Bravo series. She said it was her choice, but there are reports Hannah was fired.

On Monday, viewers watched as second stew Lara Flumiani told Captain Sandy she was quitting because working on The Wellington was too uncomfortable.

So much personnel drama involving Below Deck Med. Is Peter the last to be fired this season? Only time will tell.

Below Deck Mediterranean airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.