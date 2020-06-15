Ashley Martson wants Jax Taylor fired from Vanderpump Rules: 90 Day Fiance star accuses him of racism

90 Day Fiance star Ashley Martson wants Jax Taylor fired from Vanderpump Rules. She is accusing Jax of racism toward her husband, Jay Smith.

Last week, Bravo fired Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, Max Boyens, and Brett Caprioni from Vanderpump Rules following racist behavior that was exposed. Now, Ashley has made it her mission to add Jax to that list, even calling out Bravo for keeping him on the reality TV show.

Ashley accuses Jax of racist behavior toward Jay

In an Instagram post, Ashley shared a photo of a remark that Jax made about Jay ruining what was supposed to be a happy announcement for the couple.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

The initial post was Ashley, celebrating Jay getting his visa. Jax responded to the post by saying, “Your mans nose is the size of his head.” His comment was just the beginning of what Ashley said was Jax being a racist.

“Did y’all see Bravo fired four cast members? Well, @bravotv don’t leave out old Jax Taylor who harassed us when our show first aired. If you don’t understand why I find this racist, please watch my story. Education is key,” Ashley captioned the pictured Jax remark.

Ashley also shared via Instagram Stories a link to Celeb Magazine, where she went into more detail regarding Jax’s behavior.

Jax targets Ashley and Jay

The 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? alum explained that as their journey played out on television, they were subject to haters who said hurtful racist comments to them.

Anyone on reality TV knows the trolls are going to come out at some point. However, for Jay and Ashley, it was all about the fact that she was white and he was black. At the top of the troll list was Jax.

“Right as the show started airing, Jax Taylor started coming at us hard. Calling me a horrible moth and then making fun of Jay and the size of his nose. It was very upsetting,” Ashley shared with the magazine.

The TLC personality explained that the hate Jax spewed was hurtful to the couple, but especially to Jay. His remarks were “100% racially motivated,” and Ashley is not going to stay silent any longer.

Ashley told the magazine that Jax needs to be held accountable for his actions, and she will not stop until Bravo fires him. She then blasted Bravo, saying the network can’t hold specific people accountable and not others.

Jax Taylor has not responded to Ashley Martson’s calls to get him fired from Vanderpump Rules or accusations of racism against Jay Smith.

The Bravo personality has been using social media to support the Black Lives Matter movement and call for change. Comments on Jax’s Instagram are disabled on specific posts. The last time he posted was in support of Black Out Tuesday.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.