Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute fired from Vanderpump Rules for racist behavior

Vanderpump Rules has fired both Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute. The firing comes a week after allegations surfaced that they targeted a former cast member, Faith Stowers.

It has been a whirlwind week for the two, who had remained quiet on social media until each posted an apology for their behavior and vowed to do better. Now, they’ll have to move forward without the Vanderpump Rules platform backing them.

What did Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute do?

The firing from Vanderpump Rules comes two years after the incident occurred. Faith Stowers talked about what Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute did to her in 2018 on an Instagram live. The former reality star revealed they called the police on her, alleging that she was the woman in a photograph that was circulating on Daily Mail.

Faith explained that the woman in the photo was robbing people and that she looked nothing like the person in the photograph. She alleged that she was racially profiled by Stassi and Kristen, which started the backlash they have been receiving.

Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute previously discussed the incident. On a podcast in 2018 (right around the time that Faith had been targeted), Stassi admitted that she had called the police. Later, Kristen shared an article about the woman who was robbing people and insinuated that the lady was Faith.

What did Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute say in their apologies?

Both apologies were similar and shared on social media. Kristen said, in part, “Although, my actions were not racially driven, I am now completely aware of how my privilege blinded me from the reality of law enforcement’s treatment of the black community. I’m ashamed, embarrassed, and incredibly sorry.”

Stassi said, in part, “Racially insensitive comments from my past have resurfaced. It is important that I continue to take responsibility for what I have said and done, while pushing myself to do better.”

Following the apologies shared two days ago, both Stassi and Kristen have remained silent on social media. News of their firing broke today, and there have been no reactions from either of them at the time of writing.

Vanderpump Rules also fires two others

In the wake of Stassi and Kristen’s departures from Vanderpump Rules, Variety confirmed that Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni would also not return. The two have been the center of attention since their racially insensitive comments came to light. While Lisa Vanderpump chose not to terminate them at first, Bravo and Evolution Media advised otherwise.

Vanderpump Rules airs Tuesday night at 9/8c on Bravo.