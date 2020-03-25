Vanderpump Rules: Who is Kristen Doute’s new boyfriend?

It is official: Kristen Doute has a new beau.

The Vanderpump Rules star said she is over Carter and dating a new boy. Kristen was on-again-off-again with Carter on this season of Vanderpump Rules, much to her friends’ dismay.

Kristen recently confirmed to Watch What Happens Live host Andy Cohen that she has a new boyfriend. However, she is keeping details about him a secret for now.

Before Andy announced that he was diagnosed with coronavirus and took a break, he hosted an Instagram Live. Kristen and Brittany Cartwright joined Andy and gave fans an update.

Kristen Doute confirmed that she has a new boyfriend

Kristen is currently staying with Jax and Brittany during the coronavirus outbreak. She told Andy that she is dating someone new, but he is not currently in the country.

She also admitted she hopes he makes it back to the United States safely.

Andy asked if the mystery man has popped the question yet. Kristen assured fans that she was not engaged. It is a new relationship, after all.

Fans can get a sneak peek of Kristen’s new boyfriend in Scheana Shay’s new vlog. The Vanderpump Rules friends held a surprise birthday party for Kristen before everyone started social distancing.

Kristen’s new man can be seen in the video, kissing her and hugging her. She is cuddled up close as Ariana Maddix holds up Kristen’s cake.

Hopefully, Kristen’s boyfriend will return home safely, and we will be able to learn more about him! So far, Kristen has not revealed his name, job, or any other details about him.

Kristen is staying busy at home during the coronavirus outbreak

Even though her new man is away, she seems to be staying busy while staying indoors. Kristen sells clothing through her company James Mae.

She recently posted a selfie with the caption, “Signed. Sealed. Delivered. 🌸✌🏼 This is the BEST time to get cozy in some of our favorites, check out the @jamesmae.co huge sale online now.”

She continued, “I’m packing each order personally while I’m quarantined in my at home James Mae office in my favorite sweatshirt 💜 Hope everyone is following the rules, staying at home & staying healthy #imwiththebandjm”

Kristen also recently wrote a book called “He’s Making You Crazy: How to Get the Guy, Get Even, and Get Over It.” It will be released on Amazon on June 2, 2020.

Vanderpump Rules airs on Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.