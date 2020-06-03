Hannah Ferrier reportedly fired from Below Deck Mediterranean

Hannah Ferrier was reportedly fired from Below Deck Mediterranean. The bombshell comes two days after she said she quit the Bravo show.

There is a lot of drama surrounding the chief stew right now and not just on-screen. Fans are not surprised that she is done with the show, regardless of how her exit went down.

Bravo reportedly got rid of Hannah

The new season of Below Deck Med is more of the same from Hannah.

Sign up for our newsletter!

She is already butting heads with her second stew Lara Flumiani. It quickly became apparent that Hannah and Lara are not going to work together well at all.

Now the way Hannah does her job and is portrayed on reality television may have gotten her fired. Page Six is reporting Bravo gave the chief stew her walking papers after five seasons with the show.

The outlet has two sources at Bravo, who are standing by claims Hannah was fired.

It gets better too. Those same sources are indicating Hannah getting axed is going to play out this season on Below Deck Mediterranean.

Hannah has crossed the line a few times during her time on the reality TV show. Along with Hannah’s brash attitude, she was accused of hooking up with guest Jason Ziegler during his charter.

It is forbidden for crew and guests to get romantic during the charter. She admitted Jason kissed her but insisted nothing happened until he was no longer a guest.

Bravo insiders told Page Six the chief stew crossed the line again this season. She goes too far, and it ends up costing Hannah her job.

Hannah is done with Below Deck Med for sure

Ahead of the Below Deck Mediterranean Season 5 premiere, Hannah said she was done with yachting and the show. She didn’t want yachting to be her entire life.

Hannah has often said she was working as a chief stew until she got pregnant. She has been dating a mystery man for the past couple of years. Perhaps the two are more serious than Hannah shared.

Captain Sandy Yawn told Hannah at the end of Season 4 that she felt yachting was not Hannah’s passion. The captain was not wrong either.

Although Hannah was offended by the remark, yachting is not Hannah’s dream career.

After last season, it was a little shocking that Bravo and Captain Sandy would bring Hannah back for Season 5 of the reality TV show.

Now it appears the choice to bring Hannah back could be more drama than Captain Sandy or the network anticipated.

Hannah Ferrier has reportedly been fired from Below Deck Med, despite her claim she quit the show. Viewers are going to have to watch the new season to find out what really happened with the chief stew.

Below Deck Mediterranean airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.