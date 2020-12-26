Below Deck beats Real Housewives and becomes Bravo’s highest rated show

Below Deck has beaten Real Housewives in the ratings recently to become Bravo’s highest-rated show.

The yachting show has stepped up its game over the past few years, especially with the controversial Season 7. Viewers tuned in to watch the bro crew’s continued antics pitting the male crew members of The Valor against the female crew members.

Thanks to the misogynistic behavior, fans were extremely vocal on social media. The outrage only enhanced interest in the reality TV show spiking the ratings. Even the reunion show with Andy Cohen earned high numbers sparking so much Below Deck controversy.

Below Deck has often been perceived as an afterthought because of The Real Housewives’ success. The franchise has spawned over ten different installments, while Below Deck only currently has three.

There continue to be rumors that a fourth Below Deck spin-off will soon hit the small screen. Bravo has not yet confirmed a new installment.

Top-rated Bravo show

The highest-rated Bravo show was The Real Housewives of Atlanta, according to ScreenRant.

However, Season 13 of RHOA has seen the ratings drop significantly. Some fans think the lower ratings are due to NeNe Leakes no longer being on the show. Twitter account Bravo Ratings tweeted that the third episode of RHOA Season 13 brought in 1.211 million viewers.

The most recent episode of Below Deck Season 8 brought in 1.605 million viewers. It was the highest-rated episode to date for Below Deck, which continues to experience rating growth weekly.

#BelowDeck 🛥 S08E08 – 1.605 million viewers (0.50 18-49 demo) *season high in total viewers* pic.twitter.com/rREG8eplbY — Bravo Ratings (@RatingsBravo) December 22, 2020

Below Deck riding high

Although it was surprising to learn Below Deck has surpassed RHOA, the yachting show has been gaining traction for years.

Below Deck has been a strong performer, but as fans know, Below Deck Mediterranean broke franchise records during Season 5. The drama involving Hannah Ferrier, Malia White, and Captain Sandy Yawn had fans glued to the television screen to see what would happen next.

also, Below Deck is the #1 Bravo show now pic.twitter.com/ckhZnpWAVs — Bravo Ratings (@RatingsBravo) December 15, 2020

Season 5 of Below Deck Med ended the season with an average rating of 1.62 million. Based on the latest Season 8 ratings for Below Deck, the flagship show could take the crown.

Previously, the Real Housewives of Atlanta’s ratings had averaged between 2 and 3 million per season. RHOA held the title of not only the highest-rated Bravo show but also of the Real Housewives franchises.

While some Real Housewives fans think the entire franchise needs an overhaul, Below Deck fans are relishing in the show’s success.

Only time will tell how long Below Deck will hold the new title of top-rated Bravo show. However, fans have proven the drama may anger them, but despite threats to quit watching, each season gains more viewers.

Below Deck airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.