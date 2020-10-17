Below Deck Med Season 5 breaks franchise records with cast, tips and ratings

Below Deck Mediterranean Season 5 has broken franchise records in several areas, including the number of cast members, overall tips, and ratings.

There is no question the current season of Below Deck Med has been one for the books. Fan outrage and opinion have been at an all-time high thanks to several dramatic events.

Captain Sandy Yawn and Hannah Ferrier have both referred to the season as the craziest and most drama-filled they have filmed for the Bravo show. It is pretty much the only thing the two women agree on when it comes to Season 5.

Mass cast changes on Below Deck Med

For the first half of the season, there was a cast change every couple of episodes. First with Lara Flumiani, leaving The Wellington and Bugsy Drake coming in to take her place.

Next was beloved chef Kiko getting fired mid-charter but sticking around until the guests disembarked. Malia White’s then-boyfriend chef Tom Checketts conveniently replaced Kiko, much to the dislike of fans.

Then chief stew Hannah Ferrier was fired in a dramatic turn of events. Hannah’s friend and Season 4 alum Aesha Scott came on board as second stew after Captain Sandy promoted Bugsy to chief stew.

A total of 12 cast members were featured on Below Deck Mediterranean Season 5, making it the largest in the series history. It may not have seemed like the crew was that large because deckhand Peter Hunziker was edited out of most of the season after Bravo fired him.

The season is tied with Below Deck Season 3 for the largest cast in the franchise.

Highest ratings and tips ever in series

Captain Sandy revealed in the finale that The Wellington crew earned $171,500 in tip money over the six week charter season. It is the highest amount any crew has made on Below Deck Med.

The Season 4 Sirocco crew earned $155,000 in tips for the charter season, making it the next highest to the current season. There was nearly a $17,000 increase from one season to the next, which is quite remarkable.

Bravo hit ratings gold with the yachting show during Season 5. The episode featuring Hannah’s firing earned Below Deck Mediterranean the highest watched episode in not only the series history but also franchise history.

According to TV Deets, the first episode after Bravo fired Pete was previously the series’s highest-rated show. The return of Aesha also brought in record numbers.

Based on the show’s performance, Below Deck Med Season 5 is on par to become the highest-rated season in the Below Deck franchise.

Plus, the appearance of Bugsy, Jessica More, and Aesha on the October 12 episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen earned the most viewers ever for the show.

It is not over yet either. The two-part reunion-show is set to begin next week and will undoubtedly have Season 5 breaking even more records.

Below Deck Mediterranean Season 5 Reunion Part 1 airs on Monday, October 19 at 9/8c on Bravo.