Fired Below Deck Med star Pete Hunziker joins OnlyFans

Fired Below Deck Mediterranean star Pete Hunziker has joined the adult content platform, OnlyFans.

Pete made waves at the beginning of this season of Below Deck Med. The first couple of episodes made it clear the deckhand was going to bring the drama.

The disgusting way Pete spoke about women certainly appeared to be a prime storyline.

However, two weeks into Season 5 of the Bravo show, Pete was fired for posting a disturbing and racist post on Instagram.

The network decided to edit him out of Below Deck Mediterranean during the second half of the season. It is a choice that has fans playing a hilarious game involving Pete but some even forgot that he was even on the show.

The former deckhand did issue an apology for the racist content he posted. Pete also gave an interview with Bravo Confessionals discussing his firing and what he learned from the experience.

Pete promotes OnlyFans account

Pete has revealed a new way for fans to connect with him while he makes some cash too. In an Instagram Story, Pete shared a link to his OnlyFans account, expressing he was having fun with the content.

His OnlyFans account bio reads, “I believe we should all be free and do what we love. Subscribe to see my exotic south Florida lifestyle. Peace Love Love Pete Sweets.” Pete offers various subscription levels and those hoping to get a closer look at his life can pay monthly, quarterly, or yearly.

OnlyFans has become a popular platform for reality television stars and influencers to use as a way to make money. It is also considered an X-rated service because the lack of content restrictions allows for nude and risqué material. That doesn’t mean people are using OnlyFans just for adult content, but the site has become notorious for it.

Staying out of the limelight

After the backlash from his racist post, Pete stayed out of the limelight. He even took a short break from social media.

Since his return to Instagram and Twitter, Pete has focused on promoting his workout regimen while encouraging others to stay fit and healthy. Pete has also flooded his feed with photos of him and his son, showcasing the fired Bravo star in a different light.

All evidence that Pete appeared on Below Deck Med has been wiped from his social media accounts. As the Season 5 reunion show nears, fans can’t help but speculate if Pete will speak out about his time on the show in some format.

It has not been confirmed that he won’t be at The Wellington cast’s virtual chat. However, since Bravo fired him and cut him out of Below Deck Mediterranean, it doesn’t seem like the network would allow Pete to attend the reunion.

What do you think of Pete Hunziker joining OnlyFans?

Below Deck Mediterranean airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.