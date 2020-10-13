Below Deck Med Season 5 reunion preview: Captain Sandy Yawn and Hannah Ferrier face off

A new Below Deck Mediterranean Season 5 preview video features Captain Sandy Yawn and Hannah Ferrier facing off in a tense showdown.

There is no love lost between these two women. Even before Captain Sandy fired Hannah for having valium and a CBD pen on The Wellington, they were not friends. They merely tolerated each other because of Below Deck Med.

Since Hannah was fired, the gloves have come off. Both ladies have come out hurling accusations about each other.

Hannah has blasted Captain Sandy and Malia White for how her exit went down. Captain Sandy has placed the full blame of Hannah being fired on the former chief stew.

Next week, fans will watch as the Season 5 cast comes together virtually to dish all drama on and off the Bravo show. The network has dropped a preview clip showing the tension between Hannah and Captain Sandy is far resolved.

Captain Sandy calls Hannah a liar

The footage features Captain Sandy telling Hannah she can’t trust her because the former chief stew is a liar. Hannah blasts back, asking how she lied. The comment, of course, leads Captain Sandy to bring up Hannah not declaring her anxiety medication when the charter season began.

Captain Sandy slams Hannah for having marijuana on board, referencing the CBD pen Malia White found in Hannah’s belongings. The captain tries to explain it is not about mental illness but rather doing what is best for the vessel. After all, that is Captain Sandy’s job.

It is more of the same from Captain Sandy. In every interview, she cites Maritime Law and protocol. Fans can expect to hear those same arguments again during the Below Deck Mediterranean Season 5 reunion.

Although Hannah doesn’t get the chance to speak much in the clip, viewers can tell she is in fighting mode. She is not going to keep her mouth shut, which will make for some juicy entertainment for fans.

Just a glimpse of the OMG reunion moments

The video is only a small preview of the OMG moments from the reunion. Bravo has also shared a slew of spoilers, including the cast members that were in attendance.

Before the preview video, Captain Sandy Yawn revealed she was disappointed in Hannah Ferrier because of the way she acted at the virtual chat. Alex Radcliffe and Jessica More referred to the Season 5 reunion as intense, explosive, and drama-filled.

This season of Below Deck Med was full of all of those things, so it is no surprise the reunion is too. One thing is for sure, the two-part event is must-see viewing.

Based on the first-look footage, some fans have already expressed that Captain Sandy is even less likable than during the season.

Below Deck Mediterranean Season 5 reunion Part 1 airs on Monday, October 19 at 9/8c on Bravo.