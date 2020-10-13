Below Deck Med: Shocking moments from Season 5 that fans can’t stop talking about

Below Deck Mediterranean Season 5 was full of shocking moments that fans can’t stop talking about.

There has never been a season filled with such drama – causing outrage among viewers. Social media has been buzzing with fan opinions since the premiere aired in June.

The hit yachting show and a few cast members have endured a slew of backlash throughout the season. Some fans feel Bravo has specific plots or plans that caused undue harm to certain beloved crew members.

The revolving crew door

Below Deck Med saw its largest cast in the show’s history and the premiere episode kicked things off with a bang.

Lara Flumiani’s hostility and anger toward Hannah Ferrier set the tone for the season. Lara left after one charter, telling Captain Sandy Yawn she was no longer comfortable working on The Wellington.

Two weeks after Season 5 premiered, Bravo fired deckhand Peter Hunziker for a racist post. The network chose to minimize his appearance on Below Deck Mediterranean. Bravo edited Pete out of the back half of the season, but he occasionally sneaks in a scene.

Halfway through the season, fans watched a struggling chef Kiko Lorran get fired after the infamous Vegas-themed dinner. It was a tearjerker of an episode that had fans lashing out at Captain Sandy Yawn for micromanaging, instead of helping.

Fans thought it couldn’t get worse than Kiko leaving The Wellington, but it did. A few weeks later, Malia White reported Hannah for having Valium and a CBD pen on the yacht. Captain Sandy fired Hannah, which was shocking enough.

Then the captain followed Hannah onto the dock and kept hounding her. Social media was blowing up with anger toward Captain Sandy for not simply letting Hannah leave. There was also a lot of hate for Malia for turning in Hannah, who had anxiety medication.

Epic meltdowns and explosive fights

Malia’s chef boyfriend, Tom Checketts, arrived to visit just in time to replace chef Kiko. The perfect timing didn’t sit well with fans.

Tom quickly entertained viewers, though, by having multiple meltdowns in the galley. The chef threw a fit over making a cake, provisions, food sent back, and slicing a cucumber. Aesha Scott was on the receiving end of his anger, resulting in her bursting into tears.

Hannah’s fight with Malia over cabin assignments was epic. Malia, who reported Pete for calling her sweetie, told Hannah to man up, but Hannah stood her ground. The bosun ran to Captain Sandy to get her way, making the fight even more ridiculous.

Let’s not forget the crazy drunken fight between Michelle Damon and her friend over Spanx. Michelle was outraged her friend thought she had on Spanx.

The most recent explosive fight is now known as the butt grab seen around the world. Jessica More became enraged after Aesha grabbed Robert Westergaard’s butt during a group picture. The second stew threatened to “f**k” up Aesha for disrespecting her, prompting Bugsy Drake to try and squash the situation.

Oh, what a season it has been. There is most definitely a lot for The Wellington crew to dish about during the Below Deck Med Season 5 reunion show.

Below Deck Mediterranean airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.