Below Deck Med fans are playing ‘Where’s Pete?’ game during episodes of Bravo show

Below Deck Mediterranean fans are playing “Where’s Pete” during episodes of the Bravo show after Peter Hunziker was edited out of the season.

Oh yes, the famous Where’s Waldo book has taken on a whole new meaning. It is keeping Twitter buzzing each week and giving fans a nice change of pace from all the drama on Below Deck Med.

Peter was clearly going to play a pivotal role in the show as a token jerk and party guy who makes the most inappropriate comments. He called Malia sweetie one too many times and creeped out Bugsy Drake to the point that he got demoted from being lead deckhand.

Two weeks into Season 5 of Below Deck Mediterranean airing, Bravo fired Pete for a racist post he shared on social media. The action changed the season’s landscape when it was revealed that Pete would not be featured on the show.

Where’s Pete?

Despite the nature of Pete’s firing, so much drama has gone down on the Bravo show that fans have forgotten why he is no longer featured. Some viewers needed to be reminded of what went down, while others decided to use it to have some good old-fashioned fun.

Twitter is filled each week with users playing a drinking game any time Pete is shown even in the slightest. The edits are not always clear-cut and fans love to make fun of it. Memes of Pete appearing in an episode have blown up social media, keeping fans entertained and trying to one-up each other.

What might have been?

Along with playing a game about Pete being edited out, fans have also pondered what might have been if Pete was not fired.

Twitter has been exploding with fans questioning if there would have been less of Jessica More and Robert Westergaard or even Alex Radcliffe and Bugsy Drake’s flirtatious tension on the show.

Viewers are over Rob and Jess – especially her insecurities and jealous behavior. Fans are also done with the will-they-or-won’t-they-get-together antics of Bugsy and Alex. It is filler content for a season that has become known for its OMG moments.

As Season 5 of Below Deck Med winds down, Pete has become one hot topic again. Not because of why he was fired, but because Bravo keeps trying to erase his existence.

The reunion show is coming up soon, leaving fans wondering if Peter Hunziker’s name will even be mentioned. Andy Cohen is hosting the virtual chat, and he doesn’t always bring up the hard-hitting topics or questions fans want to be answered. So, there is a good chance Pete and his firing will not be part of the conversation.

Below Deck Mediterranean airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.