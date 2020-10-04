Below Deck Med reunion: Here’s what we know about Season 5 cast chat so far

The Below Deck Mediterranean reunion show is only a couple of weeks away, but a few details have been revealed about the Season 5 cast chat.

It has been a season like no other. The Bravo show drama has been at an all-time high with a cast turnover rate that has made history for the Below Deck spin-off.

Reunion show details

Fans are anxiously awaiting the Below Deck Med reunion, which will take place virtually like the Below Deck Sailing Yacht reunion.

Thanks to Andy Cohen, it has been revealed the show has already been filmed. The Watch What Happens Live host spilled the news on his show. He said it took place about two weeks ago.

The host also spilled that Malia White and Tom Checketts were still a couple at the reunion. Therefore, fans won’t get any juicy details on their breakup. Instead, viewers will watch Tom and Malia all over each other, according to Andy.

Jessica More and Alex Radcliffe called their first reunion explosive and intense. Since it took place virtually, Alex claimed he merely sat back and drank wine.

On a recent episode of WWHL, Captain Sandy Yawn admitted she was disappointed in Hannah Ferrier’s behavior during the virtual chat. Now that is probably good news for fans. It means the chief stew doesn’t hold back on her feelings about the season.

There is no question Hannah, Captain Sandy, and Malia have some unresolved issues with each other. It sounds like some of those will be aired on the reunion show.

Along with Malia and Tom’s breakup not being a topic discussed during the virtual chat, Captain Sandy calling Malia gay during a Cameo video will not either. The incident and backlash over it took place days after filming.

Cast confirmation and premiere date

It has been confirmed Hannah, Tom, Malia, Jess, Alex, and Captain Sandy were at the filming. Yet to be confirmed are Bugsy Drake, Aesha Scott, Robert Westergaard, chef Kiko Loran, and Lara Flumiani.

The only two that are genuinely in question are Lara and Kiko. The other three are most likely at the reunion show.

As for Peter Hunziker, Bravo fired him this summer and has edited him out of the show. It would be shocking if Peter is at the reunion show since the network has eliminated him from Below Deck Mediterranean.

Bravo has not revealed a date for the reunion show. However, the finale is set for October 12, which means the reunion should air the following week or maybe even two if fans are lucky.

Below Deck Mediterranean airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.