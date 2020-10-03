Captain Sandy Yawn reveals biggest regret of Below Deck Med Season 5

Captain Sandy Yawn revealed her biggest regret of Below Deck Mediterranean Season 5, and it is a bit shocking to fans.

The Bravo yachting show’s current season has been full of explosive moments that have led to fan outrage toward the captain. She has been under fire for micromanaging and purposely sabotaging two fan-favorite cast members.

Yes, fans have blamed Captain Sandy for the firing of chef Kiko Loran and chief stew Hannah Ferrier. Malia White has also been under fire for plotting with the captain to get rid of Kiko and Hannah for her own benefit.

As the season is winding down, Captain Sandy has admitted to wishing there was one thing she did differently on Below Deck Med.

An unexpected answer

During a recent Watch What Happens Live interview, host Andy Cohen wasted no time asking Captain Sandy if she regretted the season.

“I wish I could’ve sat down with Hannah, and we had a real conversation, which that never happened. So that’s it,” the captain shared with Andy.

The answer was a bit jarring since Captain Sandy has stood by her decision to fire Hannah since the episode aired in August. She has had no remorse and has placed the blame on Hannah for not following Maritime law.

Malia, who joined Captain Sandy on the show, also defended her actions and calls out Hannah.

Captain Sandy talked to Captain Lee

After watching Hannah get fired for having valium and a CBD pen, fans have insisted Captain Lee Rosbach would have handled the situation with more class. Viewers think Captain Lee would not have fired Hannah, citing Below Deck Season 3, where Kat Held had anxiety medication on the yacht.

Andy brought up Captain Lee and Kat’s situation asking Captain Sandy how she felt about the comparison.

“Well, that’s on Captain Lee’s boat,” she replied coyly.

Captain Sandy also shared she has spoken to Captain Lee about Hannah’s firing.

“We chatted. I mean, he agreed. He agreed. She had to be terminated. So yeah, he’s a great support. Actually, I texted with him not too long ago,” she said.

Captain Lee has not commented on the interview or confirmed he supported Captain Sandy’s decision to fire Hannah.

While it may be hard for fans to believe, Captain Sandy Yawn does wish she could have had a better final conversation with Hannah Ferrier.

Fans should not expect a chill conversation between the two women at the Below Deck Mediterranean reunion show. The captain already expressed her disappointment in Hannah’s actions during the virtual chat.

Below Deck Mediterranean airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.