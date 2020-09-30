Below Deck Med alum Hannah Ferrier looks like a goddess in new maternity photos

Below Deck Mediterranean alum Hannah Ferrier shared new maternity photos, and she looks like a goddess.

Hot on the heels of her dream baby shower, the reality TV star gave fans a glimpse of her maternity photo shoot. Hannah shared her goddess look the other day, praising her photographer and gushing over capturing the final moments of her pregnancy.

The former chief stew and her boyfriend Josh are expecting their first child, a girl in October. As she counts down the days, Hannah wanted something to remember her pregnancy experience.

It has been a joyous time for the soon to be mama. Hannah is putting all the Below Deck Med drama behind her.

Giving off all the feels

Hannah used the beach as the setting for her pictures. The jaw-dropping images featured Hannah in a glittering gold gown that gave off an art-deco vibe. It was flowy but also accented her growing bump perfectly.

The glamourous look was topped off with a white and gold headpiece that accented Hannah’s blonde locks. She is glowing in the photos, making pregnancy look easy.

One photo features Hannah in the gown but has her hair in more of a bohemian sheik style, with no headpiece. The black and white photo also shows the Bravo personality cradling her growing baby bump.

“Looking at these photos gives me all the feels! Less then a month to go till I meet her,” Hannah shared as part of her caption.

She also credited all the people involved in helping make her dream maternity photoshoot come to life.

Fans love the pictures and Hannah

The comments section of Hannah’s Instagram post was filled with nothing but love for Hannah. Fans were quick to compliment the look and share their excitement for the former chief stew.

Her Below Deck Med Season 5 costar, Jessica More, gushed over the look calling Hannah gorgeous. Below Deck Sailing Yacht star Jenna MacGillivray said Hannah looked amazing and added several heart emoji’s.

There is no question Hannah has moved on from Below Deck Mediterranean and yachting. However, the current season isn’t over yet, and the reunion show is looming, which means Hannah is reliving all the drama.

Hannah’s firing was one hot topic of the season. Malia White and Captain Sandy Yawn continue to defend their actions, leading to Hannah’s departure and blaming the former chief stew.

If the drama is getting her, Hannah is not letting it show to fans. She has been focused on her new yachting school and preparing for her baby girl.

Below Deck Mediterranean airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.