Madison Stalker details Robert Westergaard romance, drops truth bomb about Below Deck Med deckhand

Below Deck Sailing Yacht alum Madison Stalker is detailing her romance with Robert Westergaard months after rumors swirled that they were an item. Madison has also dropped a major truth bomb about the Below Deck Mediterranean deckhand.

During the Below Deck Sailing Yacht reunion show, Madison teased that she was talking to a guy who was in the Bravo family. She didn’t reveal his name, but fans quickly concluded it was either Rob or Summer House’s Luke Gulbranson. The latter promptly denied a romance with Madison.

It didn’t take long for social media sleuths to figure out Rob was the guy Madison talked about at the reunion. She is now confirming the romance and spilling some intriguing details regarding their relationship.

Sign up for our newsletter!

A new kind of feeling for Madison

Madison chatted with Bravo confessionals, revealing that Rob slid into her DMs last April.

It was shortly after promos for the current season of Below Deck Med were released. She did a little research on the cast and took Rob up on his offer to chat.

“And then kind of domino effected into having a thing,” Madison shared. “So, a domino effect thing happened where things progressed really quickly. And I haven’t dated anyone or been this emotionally invested in someone in years.”

The Bravo personality explained how Rob saw her in a light she had never been seen before. Rob made Madison dream of them having a future together. They made plans for her birthday next year and other ventures they would have together.

Madison’s story sounds eerily familiar to Rob’s relationship with Jessica More, which is currently playing out on the Bravo show. He made plans to travel with Jess to Bali then got cold feet.

Rob left Madison hurt and feeling manipulated

The whirlwind romance was over almost as quickly as it began. Things became too much for Rob to handle.

After visiting him in West Palm Beach, the relationship started to cool off, thanks to him. Rob was supposed to call her after he did an interview but went radio silent for two weeks.

“I’m not kidding you when I say this. I knew I did nothing wrong. I did everything right and two weeks went by without him even acknowledging a text message,” she explained.

Madison shared that she called her father crying at how Rob manipulated her. It is something the deckhand is allegedly very good at.

“He has this very good way of just manipulating you without knowing that you’re being manipulated. And it sucks to not have seen the signs early on,” she said. “Rob is very good at what he does. And it’s the same regurgitated bulls**t. Because I think I watched this Monday’s episode and he’s said something along the lines of, ‘Oh no one ever sees me.’ Or ‘Everything’s always surface level.’ I have text messages of him saying the same s**t!”

Although Robert Westergaard broke Madison Stalker, she knows she will heal. The heartbreak level was soul-crushing for Madison, and she is ready to let people know the truth about the deckhand.

Below Deck Mediterranean airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.