Who is Rob from Below Deck Med dating? Deckhand answers Madison Stalker and Hannah Berner rumors

Rumors are swirling that Rob from Below Deck Med is dating Madison Stalker or Hannah Berner.

Robert Westergaard has become one hot commodity since he first appeared on the hit Bravo show. Jessica More is currently the object of Rob’s affection, at least on-screen.

Fans know Below Deck boatmances rarely last beyond the season, and that appears to be the case with these two. However, viewers will have to watch to see what exactly goes down between Rob and Jess.

Is Rob from Below Deck Med dating Madison or Hannah?

On Monday night, Rob joined bosun Malia White for a virtual chat with Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live. The host wasted no time asking the deckhand about his love life.

First, Andy wanted to know if Rob is dating Madison from Below Deck Sailing Yacht.

Rumors heated up the two were an item after Madison said during the reunion show that she was talking to a Bravo guy. After she debunked claims the guy was Luke Gulbranson from Summer House, Rob’s name was thrown into the mix.

Sorry Below Deck fans, there is not a new yachtie love match. Rob told Andy he is not dating Madison.

As for claims he slid into Summer House star, Hannah Berner’s DM’s those are not true either. Rob told Andy he has chatted with Hannah, but there was “definitely not” a love connection between them.

Rob’s romantic drama on Below Deck Med

There has been a lot of hoopla over whether Rob had a girlfriend when he started hooking up with Jess. Hannah Ferrier even confronted the deckhand about his relationship status during a crew dinner.

The deckhand explained he would not be getting romantic with Jess if he was in another relationship. He claims he broke off the romance so he could pursue Jess.

Andy said it came across as Rob misleading Jess and purposely being confusing about his romantic status. Rob insists he was open and honest regarding the relationship. However, he also admits he can see why there might have been some confusion.

Jess has been adamant that she did not know Rob had a girlfriend or was in an open relationship.

Rob Westergaard’s love life has become one hot topic. He has squashed rumors he is dating Below Deck Sailing Yacht alum, Madison Stalker, or Summer House’s Hannah Berner. As for his current relationship status, Rob is keeping that on the down-low.

Below Deck Mediterranean airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.