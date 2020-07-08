Malia White opens up about crew dynamics on Below Deck Mediterranean Season 5

Malia White is opening up about the crew dynamics on Below Deck Mediterranean Season 5, especially those that caused her concern.

The bosun was right to be worried regarding the interaction of some of The Wellington crew members. There are many strong personalities, one cocky deckhand, and a lot of history among some of the cast.

Fans know Malia, Hannah Ferrier, and Christine Bugsy Drake all worked together during Season 2 of the Bravo reality TV show. Captain Sandy was in that mix too, but she was not one Malia was worried about at the beginning of the season.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Along with those who previously worked together, Malia shared her thoughts on her all-male deck team. Viewers know how she feels about lead deckhand Peter Huzinker but may be surprised over the one member who initially made Malia concerned.

Malia dishes on the deck crew

In a recent interview on Radio Check with Colin Macy O’Toole, Malia dished all about the current season. No, she did not talk about Peter or his being fired by Bravo due to his racist Instagram post.

The bosun did offer her thoughts on Alex Radcliffe and Robert Westergaard.

“Rob at first I couldn’t figure out, I was a little worried about him at first,” she shared. “But he actually ended up being such a stand-up guy. He was constantly asking if I’m OK, and he was so respectful and supportive. He’s amazing.”

Malia referred to Alex as a comedian who made her laugh on deck. She also said Alex is like a little brother to her.

They were green but had great attitudes, according to Malia. The bosun didn’t mind them being green. Personality is more important to the bosun because she can teach yachting but can’t teach someone “not be a douchebag.”

Bugsy and Hannah dynamic

Malia was excited to learn Bugsy was replacing Lara Flumiani, but she was also nervous. While the bosun became good friends with Bugsy, Malia was worried because Hannah and Bugsy had a nasty falling out.

The dynamic of Bugsy returning as a second stew was a bit shocking to Malia.

“I was definitely nervous about it because it’s no secret that Bugs is a chief stew,” Malia said on the podcast. “So for her to come back and step into a second stew position, on any boat that’s kind of a tough thing to be working underneath the chief stew when you’ve been one yourself.”

Bugsy already admitted she returned because Captain Sandy Yawn asked her to, and Malia echoed that sentiment.

As for how the crew dynamics play out the remainder of the season, Malia White is keeping mum. There have been a lot of rumors floating around, including even more cast changes.

Season 5 of the Bravo show is just getting started, but the entertainment and drama are already in full force.

Below Deck Mediterranean airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.