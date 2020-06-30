Bugsy spills why she returned to Below Deck Med and agreed to work with Hannah Ferrier again

Christine Bugsy Drake is spilling why she returned to Below Deck Mediterranean. Bugsy is also revealing what made her decide to work with Hannah Ferrier again.

The returning second stew made herself right at home on The Wellington. After reconnecting with pal Malia White, Bugsy made a beeline for Captain Sandy Yawn. The three ladies had a pleasant reunion before Bugsy jumped in to help Hannah and third stew Jessica More.

While the episode was full of drama, none of it was specifically because of Bugsy or her return. No Hannah wasn’t thrilled with the new addition to her team, but the chief stew focused on the annoying charter guests.

Why Bugsy chose to return to Below Deck Mediterranean

Bugsy opened up to The Decider regarding her decision to come back to the Bravo show. Fans were surprised she was back but not as shocked as Bugsy was to get the initial call from Captain Sandy. Yes, the captain did call her, not Bravo.

“I was caught off guard completely, hearing from Captain Sandy, I’d just finished another stint and was just taking a little bit of a break before I got on another boat. The call came at pretty much the perfect time,” she shared with the website.

It wasn’t an immediate yes for Bugsy to return. Once she learned it was a second stew position and that she would be working under Hannah again, Bugsy had reservations about taking the gig.

Not only had Bugsy told herself she would never take a second stew position, but she also was determined to not work with Hannah.

Despite all of her reservations, there is one excellent reason Bugsy took the gig and joined The Wellington crew, Captain Sandy. Bugsy has mad respect for the captain and wanted to help her out.

A new approach to working with Hannah again

There is no question that Captain Sandy is the only person who could get Bugsy to work with Hannah again. However, Bugsy also admits she felt the opportunity gave her a chance at redeeming her relationship with the chief stew.

“Maybe it’s a shot at redemption for my relationship with Hannah. Maybe we can turn things around. I tried to look at it in a positive light,” she shared with The Decider.

One way Bugsy was able to keep the positivity flowing with Hannah was to put her ego aside.

It has been three years since she was on the show and worked with Hannah. Bugsy is not the same person. Much like bosun Malia White, the second stew has grown and matured since her first time on the Bravo show.

Bugsy Drake is thrilled to be back on Below Deck Med. She has promised fans they haven’t seen anything yet. The craziness is just beginning on Season 5 of the reality TV show.

Below Deck Mediterranean airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.