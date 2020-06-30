Below Deck Med: Roy Orbison Jr. shares behind-the-scenes video from charter

Below Deck Mediterranean charter guest Roy Orbison Jr. has shared a behind-the-scenes video from his group’s time on The Wellington.

The singer was joined by his wife, Asa, and their two young kids, Bo and Roy III. Roy’s good friend, Ace of Base singer Ulf Ekberg, was also part of the famous group.

What Roy said about his charter experience

The musician opened up about his family’s Spanish adventure on The Daily Dish podcast. Roy and his family are no strangers to spending time aboard fancy yachts.

However, being part of the hit Bravo show was unlike any other family vacation Roy has experienced – including ones as a child. According to the singer, the cameras were one difference, but the crew really made the experience unique.

“These guys were magnetic. I knew a little bit about it because I’m a big fan of the show, so you know, I knew Captain Sandy was great, and Hannah,” Roy expressed about The Wellington crew members.

It turns out that the Orbison family is big fans of Below Deck Mediterranean, especially Captain Sandy. The group was excited to be on the show but also nervous that the yachting reality TV show is a mega-hit.

Roy wasn’t nervous at all to trust the crew with his young kids. Hannah Ferrier, Peter Huzinker, and Alex Radcliffe were hands-on with the boys. Roy praised the staff for entertaining the kids so that the adults to have a good time too.

The famous charter guests had such a wonderful experience on the luxury yacht that no one wanted to leave. Roy admitted to missing the crew once their charter was over.

Behind the scenes video

After his two-episode stint on Below Deck Med aired, Roy shared a video to YouTube from the vacation.

The footage was shot from a personal camera. It included the gorgeous scenery, funny moments, and the kids hanging with Captain Sandy on the yacht’s bridge. It also gives an up-close look at the magnificent superyacht.

There are a slew of fun times and intimate moments in the short video. It is easy to see that Roy and his group had a fun-filled vacation. He even ends the video with a smile on his face, despite the charter coming to an end.

Below Deck Mediterranean airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.