Opinion Recaps Reviews Interviews Explainers
The Bachelor Teen Mom 2 Survivor 90 Day Fiance Married at First Sight Sister Wives Below Deck Vanderpump Rules KUWTK My 600-lb Life The Curse of Oak Island The Masked Singer
News

Below Deck Med cast shares photos with ‘favorite charter guest of season,’ Justin Thornton’s dog Scout


By Leave a comment
Malia White and more Below Deck Mediterranean cast members love Justin Thornton's dog Scout.
Scout was hands down the favorite charter guest of the season. Pic credit: @maliakpwhite/Instagram

Below Deck Mediterranean cast members are sharing photos with Justin Thornton’s dog Scout. They declared the adorable pooch their favorite charter guest of Season 5.

There has been a lot of drama on the current season of Below Deck Med. Two people have been fired, with more speculated to be given to the boot onscreen soon. Two boatmances are brewing, and, of course, crew battles are heating up quickly.

However, the crew insists that there have been a lot of good times on the Bravo show too.

Scout’s time on Below Deck Mediterranean

Below Deck Med cast members have been paying tribute to the adorable four-legged charter guest, Scout.

The Wellington owner wouldn’t allow the adorable Siberian Husky on the yacht. Scout was at a nearby hotel with a nanny.

Thanks to some unforeseen bad weather, the yacht was docked for the entire charter, which was not the best scenario for Justin and his group. It did give the crew and Justin ample time to play with Scout, even though the pup was not on The Wellington.

Celebrating the adorable pooch

Since Scout’s final appearance on the Bravo show, the cast has been sharing just how much fun it was to have him around.

Bosun Malia White was the first person to declare that Scout the only “charter guest she didn’t want to see leave.” She shared a photo showing her snuggling the dog.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

The only charter guest I didn’t want to ever leave! 🐶 #puppylove #scout #belowdeck #belowdeckmed @bravotv

A post shared by Malia White (@maliakpwhite) on

Deckhand Robert Westergaard shared a picture of himself and Scout in the tinder. He called the adorable dog a “little champ.” Rob thanked Justin for bringing Scout on the trip. The deckhand also called Justin a “stand up guy.”

Rob pays tribute to his little champ Scout.
Pic credit: @robert_westergaard/Instagram

Captain Sandy Yawn gave a shout out to Malia, Rob, and fellow deckhand Alex Radcliffe, who she said were often on puppy duty. The captain shared a photo of all three hanging out with Scout. She also praised the group by declaring that there was no job too hard for them.

Captain Sandy Scout post
Pic credit: @captainsandrayawn/Instagram

Scout is the most important thing in the world to Justin. The charter guest even referred to the dog as his son several times. Fans agree that Scout was one of the best parts of the two episodes that he appeared on.

Not everyone in Justin’s group left a positive impression on the crew members. So it is a good thing that Scout was around to take some heat off the group.

Below Deck Mediterranean airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.

If you like this story then follow us on Google News or Flipboard.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments