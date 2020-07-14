Below Deck Med cast shares photos with ‘favorite charter guest of season,’ Justin Thornton’s dog Scout

Below Deck Mediterranean cast members are sharing photos with Justin Thornton’s dog Scout. They declared the adorable pooch their favorite charter guest of Season 5.

There has been a lot of drama on the current season of Below Deck Med. Two people have been fired, with more speculated to be given to the boot onscreen soon. Two boatmances are brewing, and, of course, crew battles are heating up quickly.

However, the crew insists that there have been a lot of good times on the Bravo show too.

Scout’s time on Below Deck Mediterranean

Below Deck Med cast members have been paying tribute to the adorable four-legged charter guest, Scout.

The Wellington owner wouldn’t allow the adorable Siberian Husky on the yacht. Scout was at a nearby hotel with a nanny.

Thanks to some unforeseen bad weather, the yacht was docked for the entire charter, which was not the best scenario for Justin and his group. It did give the crew and Justin ample time to play with Scout, even though the pup was not on The Wellington.

Celebrating the adorable pooch

Since Scout’s final appearance on the Bravo show, the cast has been sharing just how much fun it was to have him around.

Bosun Malia White was the first person to declare that Scout the only “charter guest she didn’t want to see leave.” She shared a photo showing her snuggling the dog.

Deckhand Robert Westergaard shared a picture of himself and Scout in the tinder. He called the adorable dog a “little champ.” Rob thanked Justin for bringing Scout on the trip. The deckhand also called Justin a “stand up guy.”

Captain Sandy Yawn gave a shout out to Malia, Rob, and fellow deckhand Alex Radcliffe, who she said were often on puppy duty. The captain shared a photo of all three hanging out with Scout. She also praised the group by declaring that there was no job too hard for them.

Scout is the most important thing in the world to Justin. The charter guest even referred to the dog as his son several times. Fans agree that Scout was one of the best parts of the two episodes that he appeared on.

Not everyone in Justin’s group left a positive impression on the crew members. So it is a good thing that Scout was around to take some heat off the group.

Below Deck Mediterranean airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.