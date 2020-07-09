Below Deck Med: Jessica More reveals what she knew about Rob Westergaard’s ‘girlfriend’

Jessica More has revealed what she knew about Rob Westergaard’s alleged girlfriend during the Below Deck Mediterranean filming.

Fans have watched as Jess and Rob get cozy week after week. They had an instant attraction from the moment they met. Rob poured on the charm, and Jess wasted no time flirting with him.

It didn’t take long for the drama surrounding their boatmance to heat up. No, they were not annoying or angering crew members like Jenna MacGillivray and Adam Glick.

Rob’s relationship status has become a hot topic, as many Below Deck viewers want to know if Jess knew he had a girlfriend.

Did Rob have a girlfriend?

On the Bravo show’s recent episode, Jess shared a photo of her kissing Rob with Hannah Ferrier and Bugsy Drake. The chief stew questioned Jess about what was going on with Rob and his girlfriend.

Jess told Hannah she knew Rob was seeing someone but that it wasn’t serious. Hannah told Jess that Rob posted an Instagram Story of him kissing his girlfriend and saying he missed her.

The chief stew confronted Rob over his relationship status at the crew dinner. Rob confirmed he did not have a girlfriend.

“There’s nothing going on. I would not do this if it were. It’s over,” he said.

The deckhand later shared in the confessional that he broke it off for himself. Rob revealed that even though it was an open relationship, he didn’t want to be in a romance with someone if he was going to cheat.

What did Jess know?

Jess came under fire on social media for hooking up with Rob when he was in a relationship. Even if it wasn’t serious, fans were not thrilled she was the other woman.

“To clarify, everyone BUT ME knew he had a gf he swore to me he was just seeing someone casually( dating/nothing serious) I didn’t see the actual photo that was posted till the show aired…I still don’t expect ur sympathy though,” Jess tweeted following the episode.

She insisted that she did nothing wrong after fans still kept bugging Jess about the topic. The third stew shared she asked Rob several times what was going on with the woman back home.

Jessica More and Robert Westergaard are heating up The Wellington yacht. Things cooled off a little bit when his relationship status came into question. However, they were back to kissing all over each other on the crew’s night out.

Fans will watch the romance play out this season on the hit Bravo show. There doesn’t seem to be a lot of hope Rob and Jess stay together after filming.

She rebuffed the question on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. Plus, the rumor mill is buzzing that he is dating Below Deck Sailing Yacht star Madison Stalker.

Below Deck Mediterranean airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.