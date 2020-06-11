Below Deck Sailing Yacht: Jenna shares off-camera moments that made relationship with Adam special

Below Deck Sailing Yacht star Jenna MacGillivray is sharing some off-camera moments that made her relationship with Adam Glick special. She is spilling a couple of memories viewers didn’t see but cemented her feelings for the chef.

Adam and Jenna’s relationship is one of the most talked-about romances in the Below Deck franchise. Fans were vocal regarding their dislike for the couple. The haters came out in full force to bash Jenna and her man.

Now, after an intense Below Deck Sailing Yacht reunion, Jenna is offering some insight into what fans don’t know about her relationship with the chef.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Loving off-camera moments

Although the cameras were rolling 24/7, Adam and Jenna did manage to steal some time away from the film crew. The chief stew opened up to The Daily Dish regarding the memories that made her romance with Adam extra special.

One moment that remains special to the former couple was when Adam wrote a love note to Jenna. The passionate note was wrapped around a piece of sea glass and left on Jenna’s bed.

“Here’s to what feels like a lifetime of combing beaches in search of the perfect piece of sea glass. That’s you,” Jenna revealed as she read the note to the website.

It has been over a year since the moment occurred. However, Adam and Jenna both cherish it more than ever. Jenna admitted the two spoke about the note a few weeks ago as they reminisced on the relationship.

Read More Captain Sandy Yawn shades Adam Glick during Below Deck Sailing Yacht reunion

Other moments occurred when Jenna and Adam went on their road trip once filming on Below Deck Sailing Yacht ended. Jenna shared it was a magical, peaceful time that allowed them to really connect as they embarked on crazy adventures.

Fans certainly saw Jenna and Adam canoodling a lot on the Bravo show. She insists those moments were private, and no other crew members were around.

Jenna considers those little acts of affection special and memorable too. She isn’t letting the haters trash those times because of misconceived notions.

Jenna cherishes the rough times too

Breaking through Adam’s walls was one big obstacle for the pair this season. They would get close then have a massive fight.

Jenna spilled she cherishes the rough times too, many of which occurred off-screen or behind closed doors. She knew breaking down Adam’s barriers was going to be tough. Jenna knew though that the relationship and Adam were worth it.

As for what the future holds for Jenna MacGillivray and Adam Glick, the chief stew is keeping quiet. She did admit they had real, passionate feelings for each other, and those feelings don’t simply go away.

For now, Jenna is focused on herself. She is putting the Bravo show, the haters, and all the drama behind her to ensure her own happiness.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht is currently on hiatus on Bravo.