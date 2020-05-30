Below Deck Sailing Yacht: Jenna MacGillivray calls Georgia Grobler and Paget Berry’s flirting ‘inappropriate’

Below Deck Sailing Yacht star Jenna MacGillivray has called the flirting between Georgia Grobler and Paget Berry inappropriate due to his relationship with Ciara Duggan.

Viewers watched all season as Paget and Georgia’s flirting ways became quite uncomfortable. Their banter often took place in the laundry room, where they tried to be funny, but clearly they were flirting with each other.

On the Season 1 finale, Georgia came clean with Ciara regarding her feelings for Paget. She claims to have never crossed a line with Paget but the conversation was awkward at best.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Jenna shares thoughts on the flirtation

In an interview with In Touch, Jenna admitted she didn’t realize the Georgia and Paget were flirting that much until the Bravo show aired.

As fans know, though, Jenna didn’t spend a lot of time in the laundry room, and a lot of her attention was focused on chef Adam Glick.

“I didn’t see the intensity of those things until I watched the show,” she shared. “I do think that it was inappropriate, and I think that that should be addressed.”

Although Jenna is referring to it being addressed in Paget and Ciara’s relationship, fans are hoping it is brought up on the Below Deck Sailing Yacht reunion.

The flirtation wasn’t enough for Ciara to call it quits with Paget. They are still a couple and working on a yacht in Italy.

Jenna doesn’t blame Paget or Georgia

Jenna does think the flirting was not appropriate, but she doesn’t blame Georgia or Paget for their attraction.

“People are human. It’s absurd to think that we’re only attracted to one person,” she said.

It was clear to viewers that Paget and Ciara had feelings for it each other. There was something between the two of them other than simple flirting.

Another reason Jenna doesn’t place blame is that nothing ever happened between Paget and Georgia. No, it wasn’t respectful of him to flirt with someone, especially in front of Ciara, but it never went further than flirting.

Jenna gives Ciara credit for the way she handled the flirting. Ciara has long said if Paget wanted Georgia, she wouldn’t force him to stay with her. According to the chief stew, the deckhand is also a confidant in her relationship and knew Paget wouldn’t leave her.

Paget Berry and Georgia Grobler flirting was a hot story for the premiere season of Below Deck Sailing Yacht. Jenna MacGillivray calls it inappropriate, which fans will certainly have an opinion on since she didn’t always act appropriately with Adam.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht reunion airs Monday, June 1 at 8/7c on Bravo.