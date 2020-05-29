Below Deck Sailing Yacht reunion preview: The Season 1 drama is far from over and there’s a surprise guest

Bravo has released a Below Deck Sailing Yacht preview for the reunion, and the Season 1 drama with the Parsifal III crew is far from over. There is even a surprise guest who joins the virtual reunion to give thoughts on the inaugural season of the latest Below Deck spin-off.

Andy Cohen is hosting the global reunion in an at-home version of Watch What Happens Live. He gets the lowdown on the drama, the fun, the charter guests, and where the cast stands with each other today in an intense reunion.

Captain Glenn Shephard Adam Glick, Jenna MacGillivray, Madison Stalker, Georgia Grobler, Paget Berry, Ciara Duggan, Byron Hissey, and Parker McCown show up in the preview.

Although Bravo had previously confirmed that deckhand Chris Miller would be at the reunion, he is not featured in the preview video.

The cast is still making waves

The short video clip is filled with heated confrontations and hard-hitting questions.

Adam kicks things off by immediately slamming Madison in Jenna’s defense. Georgia rushes to defend her pal Madison – leading to a heated and lengthy argument between the four people. It ends with Georgia using a hand gesture to show Adam how she feels about him.

Andy wastes no time putting Captain Glenn on the spot regarding Parker. The host asks if the captain should have just fired him. Captain Glenn looks really uncomfortable for the second the camera is on him.

There is a lot of juicy entertainment in the footage, but one line has fans wondering what the heck is going on. Georgia blasts, “I’m not a Kardashian. I’m on Bravo.”

Fans will find out on Monday about the context of Georgia’s memorable and hilarious statement.

Special guest and burning questions from fans

The Daily Dish has revealed that Below Deck Mediterranean star Captain Sandy Yawn makes an appearance during the reunion. Captain Sandy is going to give her two cents on what went down on the Parsifal III. She is known for speaking her mind, which means viewers are in for quite a treat.

Will Madison and Jenna ever end their feud? Have Paget, Ciara, and Georgia really put the flirting scandal behind them? How does Parker feel about the crew? What is Adam and Jenna’s romantic status?

Those are only a few of the burning questions fans need to have answered during the reunion.

The Below Deck Sailing Yacht reunion’s first look proves that Andy Cohen is pulling out all the stops and that the cast is not holding back either.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht reunion airs Monday, June 1 at 8/7c on Bravo.