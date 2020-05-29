Jenna MacGillivray reveals what she learned from Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans hating her

Jenna MacGillivray is revealing what she has learned from being hated by Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans. It has been a rough season for the chief stew, who has endured a severe amount of criticism and backlash.

There is no question, Jenna made a lot of mistakes this season. She came off, looking like a lazy bully with a horrible work ethic.

Fans’ opinions were formed mostly due to Jenna’s romance with Adam Glick. The way she treated other stews, Madison Stalker and Georgia Grobler.

Communication is key

The haters and trolls have made Jenna more aware of her behavior on Below Deck Sailing Yacht. Jenna admits there are times she didn’t handle herself in the best manner.

Communication is one area where Jenna has a lot of regrets. She is direct, but when Jenna gets frustrated, it comes across as defensive and unprofessional.

“I don’t think I ever spoke in a derogatory way, but if I were to go back, I would be a little bit softer in my tone,” Jenna shared during an interview with In Touch magazine.

Viewers often felt that Jenna was a bully by the way she criticized her coworkers. Although she calls the claims “absurd,” Jenna admits she needs to realize not everyone communicates in the same way. Jenna plans to work to accommodate and make a note of the various forms of communication.

Not all fans hate Jenna

While she may never be considered a fan-favorite and likely won’t return for Season 2 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht, not everyone was a hater. Jenna shared with the magazine that she also receives plenty of love from fans.

One fan reached out after charter guest Kerry McReynolds’ episode, where Jenna opened up about her father passing away from cancer. It was heartbreaking for viewers to watch, touching one person so much the man shared his own story with Jenna.

“This guy contacted me and said that his mother has Stage 4 cancer and that episode really spoke to him. He said his mom had been given a new energy from watching me,” Jenna explained to the weekly magazine.

Hearing the story not only warmed Jenna’s heart but made all the difference to the chief stew. She even made plans to speak to the woman.

Despite the persona presented on reality TV, Jenna is all about making people feel good. Knowing she didn’t do that at times on the show is difficult for Jenna to accept.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht reunion airs Monday, June 1 at 8/7c on Bravo.