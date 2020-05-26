Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 2: Has the Bravo show been renewed?

The premiere of Below Deck Sailing Yacht has come to an end. Now that the season is over, fans are asking if there will be a Season 2 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht.

It has been quite a season for the Parsifal III crew, full of drama and not just from charter guests. The season went out with a bang, saving the drug scandal for the finale and leaving some of the best crew drama until the end.

Is Season 2 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht confirmed?

Bravo had not renewed Below Deck Sailing Yacht for Season 2 as of the finale. However, a casting call recently went out for sailors.

Diana Wallace Casting recently posted on social media that it was looking for “highly experienced yachties with sailing background.”

There was also a list of possible positions, such as chef, chief stew, and first mate. The post had #belowdecksailing and #belowdecksailingyacht, which are the two prominent hashtags that have been used for the show.

The casting call is a good sign that Bravo plans on bringing the show back for another season. It is also an indicator that the Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 2 crew is going to have new faces.

Another positive sign for a renewal is the ratings have increased over the past few weeks, especially once Parker McCown left. The drama involving Adam Glick and Jenna MacGillivray with the rest of the Parsifal III crew kept viewers tuning in each week too.

What are the chances of a Below Deck Sailing Yacht renewal?

The odds for a second season of Below Deck Sailing Yacht are high. Besides the ratings and the casting call, which pretty much say a new season is in the works, Bravo is a huge supporter of the franchise.

Below Deck just finished filming Season 8 and Below Deck Mediterranean Season 5 premieres next week. The longevity of both of those shows is also a good sign Bravo will give Below Deck Sailing Yacht at least one more season.

It took fans a while to get into the show. By the end, though, fans were not afraid to express their genuine opinions on the reality TV show.

As for when Bravo intends to make a decision, it could be a while. The current health climate is going to impact when shooting would begin for the new season. Bravo may be waiting to announce a decision until the coronavirus pandemic has subsided more, and the network has a better production timeline.

Do you think Bravo should renew Below Deck Sailing Yacht for Season 2?

Below Deck Sailing Yacht reunion will air on Monday, June 1 at 8/7c on Bravo.