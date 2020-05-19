Below Deck drug bust: How many have there been for the Bravo franchise?

Below Deck Sailing Yacht has saved the best drama for the last two episodes of the season. The drug scandal that was previewed in the mid-season teaser is finally playing out.

Having illegal drugs on a yacht is serious business for the crew. As Captain Glenn Shepard said, he could face jail time if a guest has drugs onboard.

The Below Deck Sailing Yacht drug drama is not the first time the franchise has dealt with the problem. Let’s take a look at other instances that have occurred on the Bravo shows.

Below Deck Season 1

The flagship season of Below Deck featured a cocaine scandal and it happened on the very first charter. Second stew Kat Held found the substance while cleaning a guest’s cabin. She immediately told chief stew Adrienne Gang.

Captain Lee Rosbach confirmed it was cocaine, leading him to turn the yacht around. He has a zero-tolerance policy for illegal drugs and bounced the guests off the Honor yacht.

“They hold the record. They were on the boat for less than 22 hours, and they were gone. I kept their money! At the time, the crew gave Held somewhat of a hard time because while the guests paid the fare, they didn’t leave a tip,” the captain said during a Stars Marketing Group event in Florida in January.

Producer discovered cast member has drugs

Below Deck producer and creator Mark Cronin revealed in an Ask Me Anything for Reddit that he once found a cast member with drugs.

“We once had a cast member have her boyfriend drop off special shampoo for her every couple of days. It turned out the shampoo bottles were stuffed with coke! They are always sober when they audition you never know what someone might be like once they’re not until you see it,” he said.

Mark did not spill the name of the crew member. The incident did not play out on camera but is still one the producer calls an intense moment.

Below Deck Med

Captain Sandy Yawn will face a similar issue as Captain Glenn during Season 5 of Below Deck Mediterranean.

“It’s been brought to my attention that you have drugs on board,” she is heard saying to someone in the trailer.

Fans will have to wait to see if Captain Sandy is talking to a crew member or if another charter guest incident is going to go down.

Drug scandals are becoming the new drama to lure fans into the Below Deck franchise.

There is more to come on Below Deck Sailing Yacht and Below Deck Med as well.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.