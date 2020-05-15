Below Deck Sailing Yacht reunion: Air date, time and confirmed cast members

It has been confirmed that a Below Deck Sailing Yacht reunion is happening. There was speculation regarding whether or not the Parsifal III crew would be able to reunite due to the current health climate.

Fans will get their wish of having the Below Deck Sailing Yacht cast come together to spill all the juicy details from the premiere season.

The cast will have oh so much to talk about from Adam Glick and Jenna MacGillivray’s romance to Parker McCown “resigning” and, of course, the flirting between Georgia Grobler and Paget Berry.

Which cast members will appear at the Below Deck Sailing Yacht reunion?

Andy Cohen will host the virtual Below Deck Sailing Yacht reunion. The Daily Dish was first to break the news that the cast is getting together virtually.

It should come as no surprise to fans that the Parsifal III crew will not be gathering in person.

Adam, Jenna, Paget, Georgia, Parker, Captain Glenn Shephard, Ciara Duggan, Byron Hissey, Chris Miller, and Madison Stalker have all agreed to make an appearance at the reunion.

Along with talking about the season, the cast will share what they have been up to since filming ended.

There will be no topic off-limits for the video chat reunion.

It is going to be exciting yet also intense and drama-filled. The group has a lot of baggage that will no doubt be unloaded during the reunion. After all, isn’t that the point of having the cast reunite?

Viewers will relive some of the most jaw-dropping moments of the season and get feedback from the Below Deck Sailing Yacht crew.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CALau8bl7Nh/

When will the Below Deck Sailing Yacht reunion air?

The season finale of Below Deck Sailing Yacht is set for Monday, May 25. Bravo fans know that Below Deck Mediterranean Season 5 is taking over the time slot on Monday, Jane 1.

When Below Deck Season 7 ended, the reunion aired right before new episodes of Below Deck Sailing Yacht. There is a good chance that Andy will either host the reunion before or after new episodes of Below Deck Med.

The safe bet is before since Watch What Happens Live tends to air after the yachting show.

There are only two episodes left in the inaugural season of Below Deck Sailing Yacht, and it looks like Bravo saved the best for last.

The highly anticipated drug bust will play out in the final two shows, giving the crew, even more, to talk about during the reunion.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.