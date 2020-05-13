Below Deck Sailing Yacht producers dish behind-the-scenes details about Adam and Jenna master cabin fight

Below Deck Sailing Yacht producers have dished out more behind-the-scenes details about that infamous Adam Glick and Jenna MacGillivray master cabin fight.

There is so much more drama that went down than what fans saw play out onscreen.

Viewers didn’t see Jenna and Adam’s faces during their intense discussion following a romantic hookup. It was pretty clear from their raised voices, as well as their demeanors following the fight, that life on Parsifal III was going to be awkward and intense.

Producers rate the tension between Jenna and Adam

The tension between Adam and Jenna during the fight and after was at an all-time high. Below Deck Sailing Yacht producers gave some insight into the vibe on the boat in an enhanced encore episode last Monday.

Producers spilled that it was so awkward on the yacht the next day. Not only were jobs not being done correctly, but the workplace romance tension took over the boat.

It was revealed that on a scale of one to 10, the tension was at a 12 between Jenna and Adam.

Although the couple tried to hide their fighting from the rest of the crew by playing coy with each other, Adam and Jenna arguing was evident to everyone.

One of the most uncomfortable moments was during the preference sheet meeting with Captain Glenn Shepard and Paget Berry. The producers spilled that the meeting was beyond awkward for all parties involved because Adam and Jenna could not escape each other.

Adam blew provisions mishap out of portion due to Jenna drama

Adam has had a temper all season long. It is one of his biggest regrets after watching his behavior play out onscreen. After his fight with Jenna, Adam’s already short fuse was even shorter.

The chef lost it when the provisions arrived and were “unacceptable” to him. According to producers, it was not the first time that Adam got upset over a provision delivery. It was the first time Adam lost his temper to that degree, though.

Producers expressed that if acceptable provisions did not arrive in time for the charter, Adam would have had to either have them water-taxied out the next day or cook with what he had in the galley.

Adam Glick and Jenna MacGillivray’s romance has been one of the main storylines of Below Deck Sailing Yacht this season. Fans have not warmed up to the chef and the chief stew and the couple has continuously been criticized by viewers.

They have each spoken out regarding their romance and the impact it had on them working on Parsifal III. However, their explanations have done nothing to win over viewers, especially as Captain Glenn gets ready to scold Jenna for the lacking performance of the interior on the next episode.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.