Below Deck Sailing Yacht: Are Adam Glick and Jenna MacGillivray still together?

Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans wonder if Adam Glick and Jenna MacGillivray are still together following their recent blow-up on the Bravo show. Viewers watched as their latest fight turned ugly and began affecting both their jobs on the Parsifal III.

The episode ended with Adam saying he wants to get off the boat and drive away in his van. Previews for next week’s show their fight interfered with Jenna and the interior crew. At one point, Captain Glenn Shepard even shepherded Jenna away for a chat.

Adam answers if he is still with Jenna or not

Alongside Captain Glenn, Adam appeared on a virtual episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. The chef was asked hard-hitting questions about his romance with Jenna.

Adam admitted he didn’t handle the relationship well, especially when the pair needed to navigate tough conversations.

Several times, Adam’s attitude got the best of him as he appeared onscreen. He made Jenna cry a few times, and that is something he regrets. Adam knows being on a yacht doesn’t bring out the best in him. As for romance, the chef knows having a healthy one is not personally feasible while he works on a yacht.

Adam finally revealed he and Jenna are no longer a couple. He admitted that he recently spent time with the chief stew, but the two are not in a romantic relationship.

What does Jenna say about her relationship with Adam?

Jenna and Adam endured a lot of backlash from fans during the premiere season of Below Deck Sailing Yacht. Viewers felt they had bad attitudes, and that they treated some of the other crew members poorly.

After about a month of suffering criticism, Jenna fired back at the haters. She made it clear that her romance with Adam never got in the way of her job, nor did their pairing affect how she treated her department colleagues.

At the time, Jenna also spilled that her relationship with Adam had been complicated, partially due to the fact that they were living in two different countries. Then she explained they were still in contact, but Jenna was unsure what the future held.

It has been a while since Jenna updated fans on the status of her relationship with Adam even though he has said they are no longer a couple. Based on what has recently been going down on Below Deck Sailing Yacht, it is easy to see why their romance was doomed to last after they leave the sailing vessel.

Now that Adam has given his two cents about the romance, perhaps Jenna will issue her own message. She is not afraid to use social media to get real about her life.

In fact, Jenna recently apologized to Parker McCown, Georgia Grobler, and Madison Stalker.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.