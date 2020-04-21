Jenna MacGillivray apologizes to Madison Stalker, Parker McCown, and Georgia Grobler for Below Deck Sailing Yacht behavior

After weeks of watching her behavior on Below Deck Sailing Yacht, Jenna MacGillivray has issued an apology to Madison Stalker, Parker McCown, and Georgia Grobler for her actions during filming.

The chief stew has come under fire for the way she treated the other stews, as well as the former deckhand.

Now Jenna is reaching out via social media to express her regret over the relationships she formed with Parker, Georgia, and Madison. Her words were honest, blunt, and to the point.

Jenna’s message to Georgia, Madison, and Parker

The chief stew used Instagram to pen an emotional message after weeks of watching Below Deck Sailing Yacht. Jenna started by asking people to take her words as truth.

“I apologize for some of my behavior. It was not my intent to belittle or hurt people in any way, but I understand that’s what happened to some people, as a result of my actions,” she expressed.

Jenna shared that no one is perfect, as well as that watching some of the Bravo show has been hard for her. She acknowledged that she did not spend nearly enough time with Madison and Georgia.

After sharing that she understands her words came across in a harsh manner, Jenna issued an apology to Georgia, Madison, and Parker.

“To Georgia, Madison, and Parker. I will never say any of you weren’t working your asses off. There were dynamics that were at times, difficult. So again. I am sorry. I would never want someone to feel like s**t because of me. And that’s the truth,” she said.

Jenn admits she was focused on Adam Glick romance

Although Jenna does reveal her number one priority and focus was ensuring the guests had the best experience, she also admitted the Adam Glick romance was too.

“I came in guns blazing. I wanted to give the best experience to the guests, and I understand that at times that meant I wasn’t focused on the girls. I should’ve spent more time. And that is a regret of mine,” she admitted.

“I was focused on Adam. And just managing everything to the best of my ability, and sometimes I failed.”

Jenna’s message comes one day after Below Deck Sailing Yacht viewers watched her tell Adam that Madison would be punished for clashing with the chef. Moments later, Georgia was informed she was to focus on service during the next charter, and Madison would be on laundry.

There is no question Jenna MacGillivray has endured a lot of backlash on the premiere season of the yachting show. She has penned an emotional message to Parker McCown, Georgia Grobler, and Madison Stalker, who all suffered Jenna’s wrath while working on the Parsifal III.

What did you think of Jenna’s apology?

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.