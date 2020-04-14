Is Parker from Below Deck Sailing Yacht breastfed?

Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans are asking if Parker McCown is breastfed still. The question has been on viewers’ minds since the trailer for the Bravo series dropped.

And yes, as soon as the latest Below Deck spin-off began airing, fans started to wonder what the deal was with Parker and him being breastfed. Even though it was touched on a little bit on the show, there is still some confusion on the subject.

Is Parker still breastfed?

Parker asking if Paget thinks it is funny that Parker is still breastfed by his mother has been a buzzed-about moment all season. Viewers finally got a little more backstory on why Parker brought it up to the first mate in the most recent episode, learning it is a joke within the crew.

However, it was Parker’s recent interview with ShowBiz Cheatsheet that set the record straight once and for all.

“No, I’m not still breastfed by my mother,” he stated.

The deckhand didn’t elaborate on why the comment became such a pivotal part of the show. Parker did express it was part of a “magnificent buildup” in the season.

Fans witnessed part of the buildup in the recent episode, which focused on Parker’s attitude and the rest of the crew’s feelings about the deckhand.

How did the breastfed rumor get started?

Jenna MacGillivray is the person who initially commented that Parker was still being breastfed. It occurred when she was talking to boyfriend Adam Glick in the galley about Parker running his mouth too much.

“Parker should just not talk. Just keep his mouth on his mom’s teat, we’re good,” Jenna joked.

The comment then turned into somewhat of a joke. Jenna wasted no time letting Parker know the reference she made, as well as that she thought it was hilarious. She even spilled to Parker that she has been using the joke to make fun of him with the rest of the crew.

“There have been times that I’ve referenced your mom potentially breastfeeding you. Just to be honest,” Jenna said, laughing at her own joke.

Now, fans know Parker from Below Deck Sailing Yacht is not an adult breastfed by his mother.

Parker McCown was in on the breastfed joke all season. It remains to be seen if the funny comment and Parker stick around for the remainder of the season or not.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.