Below Deck Sailing Yacht’s mid-season teaser features romantic woes, a potential drug bust, and a personnel change

Bravo dropped the mid-season teaser for Below Deck Sailing Yacht, proving the drama on the Parsifal III has only just begun. The video clip is full of romantic woes, a potential drug bust, and a possible personnel change.

It is hard to believe the premiere season of the latest Below Deck spin-off is half over. The new cast and crew have taken some getting used to by die-hard fans, but many viewers are sticking with the show.

Based on the preview clip for the second half of the season, Bravo is saving the best for last.

Crew tension and romantic drama

Chief stew Jenna MacGillivray arrogantly tells second stew Madison Stalker that she is the one carrying Madison and third stew, Georgia Grobler. The remark does not sit well with Madison, especially since Jenna spends all of her time romancing chef Adam Glick.

In the confessional, Madison loses it, claiming Jenna is not professional. Later, Adam accuses Madison of causing unnecessary drama. Viewers know he and Jenna have been bashing Georgia and Madison since day one.

Read More Below Deck Sailing Yacht: Jenna MacGillivray defends flirting with Adam Glick and nasty treatment of her stews

Trouble in paradise began brewing with Adam and Jenna the second they went from flirting to French kissing. She wants to get physical, he does not, and that is only the beginning of their problems.

Adam and Jenna aren’t the only couple on the rocks. Yachtie duo Paget Berry and Ciara Duggan are on the verge of splitting up, and it may have everything to do with Georgia.

At one point in the clip, the third stew states that she agreed to a “threesome” with the couple. Plus, fans know Georgia has been extremely flirty with Paget for the first half of the season, and that will continue.

Potential drug bust

In what may be one of the most shocking allegations on a Below Deck franchise, Captain Glenn Shepard is forced to foresee a potential drug bust. Based on the Bravo footage, it appears the captain is referring to one of his crew members.

Captain Glenn tells Jenna that he doesn’t think someone would fly to Greece with cocaine. However, later he is seen rummaging through bags. It seems unlikely that the captain would randomly go through charter guests’ bags looking for drugs, so the drug search is likely involving the crew’s things.

Captain Glenn makes a possible personnel change

The ending to the preview clip features Captain Glenn looking at his crew, letting them know a personnel change could be coming. Perhaps it has to do with the drugs, or someone really screws up on the Parsifal III.

Parker has been annoying the entire crew. Captain Glenn already had to have a chat with him. The footage shows that there is more of the same with Parker, and the rest of the crew, in upcoming episodes of the Bravo series. Maybe the deckhand gets the boot.

It is going to be a wild ride for the rest of the season on Below Deck Sailing Yacht. Viewers better buckle up because the drama is kicking up a notch.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.