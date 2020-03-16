Jenna MacGillivray gives update on relationship with Adam Glick after Below Deck Sailing Yacht

Jenna MacGillivray has given an update on her relationship with Adam Glick after the Below Deck Sailing Yacht cameras stopped rolling. Viewers of the new Bravo show have watched the chief stew and the chef dance around romance all season.

Finally, they kissed.

Jenna wanted to heat things up sexually. Adam put the brakes on, though, wanting to take it slow. He has no problem showing PDA to Jenna in the galley though. Adam is all about hugging and kissing in front of people, but that is it for now.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht is several episodes into the premiere season. The focus on Adam and Jenna’s relationship now has fans wondering if they are still together.

It isn’t smooth sailing

In an interview with Showbiz CheatSheet, Jenna explained that viewers would see it is not all smooth sailing for her relationship with Adam. Fans will witness the progression of the romance in all of its glory.

“You will see as the relationship between Adam and I progresses, I can tell you we do have up’s, and down’s, but I do feel like to elude to some event, you’ll see some definite f**king up’s and down’s and rockiness,” she shared with the website.

Jenna goes on to explain that Below Deck Med fans will see a whole new side of Adam on Below Deck Sailing Yacht, and it is partly because of her. She shared that Adam goes through a lot this season.

Jenna expresses that her chef beau needs to go through some things on the show to get to a different place

The chief stew didn’t spill any juicy details. She did say watching the relationship unfold on screen is also adding a vulnerability to her and Adam.

Are Adam and Jenna still together?

Adam and Jenna have done a slew of appearances together to promote Below Deck Sailing Yacht. She was even in the audience when he appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

The fact that they were willing to do publicity together means that the duo is at least on good terms. Fans began to question if they were a couple or just friends now.

“The most honest way to describe our relationship is super complicated. There will always be tons of feelings and emotions between Adam and I because of everything we’ve been through and continue to go through. We’re now going through a new part by watching what we went through. We talk regularly, and I don’t know what the future holds,” Jenna admitted.

Right now, Jenna and Adam don’t even live in the same city, so that’s one reason it is complicated.

She is in Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario.

He is traveling the country filming his upcoming show, Stoked on Outside TV.

The relationship between Adam Glick and Jenna MacGillivray is not defined, even months after they filmed Below Deck Sailing Yacht. They do still talk and still have feelings for each other.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.