Below Deck Sailing Yacht: Jenna MacGillivray defends flirting with Adam Glick and nasty treatment of her stews

Below Deck Sailing Yacht’s Jenna MacGillivray is defending her flirting with Adam Glick and the way she treats her other stews. She has gotten a lot of flak for spending all of her time hanging out in the galley with Adam, instead of helping her team.

Fans feel like the only thing Jenna does is flirt and be nasty to other crew members. Social media has been buzzing with viewers expressing their genuine opinions of the chief stew. She is now defending her actions and has a message for fans who are coming at her.

Flirting with Adam

Jenna was recently on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. The host asked why she spent all of her time in the galley, instead of doing her job.

“When I am working in the pantry, the stew pantry, it’s also the galley, so it seems like I’m with Adam all the time. But I’m in the stew pantry as well,” the chief stew explained to Andy.

She is saying the reason it looks like she is in the galley with Adam all the time is because of the ship set up. Jenna’s message on WWHL was quite different from what she said on Twitter the other day.

The chief stew had enough of the haters and used Twitter to send a message to the haters.

“Believe it or not, a woman in charge can be both good at her job and have a love interest. If a woman is flirting at work, suddenly her capabilities as a boss are in question? Last time I checked, the majority of the world have jobs and a partner. Go figure,” she clapped back.

Jenn defends nasty treatment of her stews

Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans aren’t fond of Jenna for another reason besides her continuous flirting with Adam. She is not nice to the other crew members. Jenna has been rude to deckhand Parker McCown, second stew Madison Stalker, and third stew Georgia Grobler.

Jenna once again used social media to defend her actions, especially when it came to making Georgia cry.

“I deliver a luxury experience to guests. The stews and I are coworkers, not peers. I am responsible for ensuring the guests are happy, and when people I supervise undermine that experience, I have no choice but to let them know they need to improve in regards to basic tasks,” the chief stew said in a tweet that has since been deleted.

After being criticized continuously for her actions on the Bravo show, Jenna MacGillivray is standing up for herself against the haters. The Below Deck Sailing Yacht chief stew is defending flirting with Adam Glick, as well as the way she interacts with her team.

What do you think of Jenna’s messages?

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.